Enrique Glotzer

Enrique has over 12 years of management consulting and executive leadership experience across a variety of sectors including Energy, Natural Resources, Industrials, and Financial Services.

During his time as an executive and consultant, he has led projects and advised senior management on a broad range of issues such as M&A & Organic Growth Strategy/Execution, Business Development, BU & Corporate Strategy, Performance Improvement, and Organizational Restructuring. Prior to joining CRA in 2015, Enrique gained six years of direct industry experience as Head of Strategy and Performance Improvement and Director of Corporate Services for Anglo American (Iron Ore) and CEO of a start-up developing Solar Energy Finance. His previous experience also includes six years in Strategy/Management Consulting at Marakon and Huron Consulting.

