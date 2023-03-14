Andrew Smart, Head of L&D, PDT Fleet Training Solutions

Andy’s career objective is to promote road safety and improve the overall standard of driving and associated knowledge for professional drivers. Andy aims to achieve this through effective, inclusive, and thought-provoking training courses for use on-road, in class and online. Furthermore, Andy is passionate about providing support to Fleet Departments to ensure operational compliance and support the implementation of sound driver risk management strategies.

Andy’s entire working career has covered various roles in the transport industry. He started his career in 1988 as a Weighbridge Clerk before spending time employed as a Delivery Driver. A few years later he was offered a position at the FTA (now Logistics UK) where over the following decade he progressed to the role of Area Manager, overseeing the activities of a team of Tachograph Inspectors and Compliance Auditors.

Since 2010, Andy has worked for PDT Fleet Training Solutions. The progressive and creative ethos created by PDT’s senior management gave Andy the freedom to influence the creation of award-winning products that are educational, legally compliant and engaging, with the clear focus on ensuring the best possible learning experience is delivered.

Contributing Posts:

