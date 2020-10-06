Headline News

André ten Bloemendal

Tuesday, October 6, 2020 - 10:10
André ten BloemendalAndré ten Bloemendal is Vice President of Sales in Europe for ChargePoint. André has several decades of executive experience with a variety of notable companies in the energy and technology spaces, including New Motion where he served as Chief Commercial Officer, Lightning Europe, Fedet, and LedNed B.V. At ChargePoint where he is charged with helping to shape the company’s sales strategy and strategic partnerships in the European market. André holds a degree in Electronic, Modelling and Simulation from the University of Twente.

