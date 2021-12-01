Trakm8 pledges support to Idling Action London

Trakm8, the UK’s leading fleet management solutions provider, has pledged its support to Idling Action London’s #EnginesOff campaign, an initiative that encourages fleet operators, businesses and local authorities to reduce air pollution from engine idling and help protect the respiratory health of Londoners.
Launched in 2016 and adopted by 31 London boroughs, Idling Action London is a London-wide behaviour change campaign that is helping to reduce localised air pollution caused by motorists leaving their engines running when parked. The #EnginesOff initiative is specifically designed to help businesses take easy steps for cleaner air.
Trakm8 is one of 14 businesses to publicly voice its support of the #EnginesOff campaign and is encouraging its telematics customers and partners to invest in cleaner air and sign up to the initiative. As part of the #EnginesOff pledge, Idling Action provides free driver education sessions and a toolkit of resources to businesses to highlight the measures fleet managers can implement to reduce vehicle emissions and tackle avoidable air pollution.
Trakm8 is a big supporter of reducing engine idling and manufacturers a host of innovative solutions that can help mitigate the issue. With driver behaviour being one of the most significant bearings on fuel consumption, and idling notorious for hastening fuel usage, Trakm8’s ACC 750 device combines driver identification with an intuitive real-time driver feedback display. This not only provides fleet managers with a valuable overview of fuel consumption, but also advises drivers how to improve their driving behaviour and reduce engine idling moving forward.
For example, Autoglass®, the UK’s favourite vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company, has seen a vast reduction in engine idling through the use of Trakm8 technology. Utilising Trakm8 telematics devices across its fleet of over 1,000 vehicles, Autoglass® has reduced its average idle time per vehicle by over 50%.
Idling Action London commented: ““We are pleased that Trakm8 supports our Engines Off initiative and we urge fleet operatives large and small to tackle idling as a quick-win to help tackle the climate crisis and the air quality health crisis, whilst also saving fuel and protecting driver health.”
Chris Woods, Enterprise Sales Director at Trakm8, said: “Idling Action London is a fantastic campaign and carry out vital work in highlighting the severe impact toxic engine emissions can have on health conditions. We are proud to pledge our support to the campaign, which shows how tackling idling is an easy and effective way to improve local air quality and reduce the exposure of fleet drivers and outdoor workers to health-damaging air pollution.”
To get in touch with Idling Action London and join the #EnginesOff initiative, please visit https://idlingaction.london/contact/.