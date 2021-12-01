KSS Hire returns to Andover Trailers for new plant body

Essex-based plant hire company, KSS Hire, has taken delivery of a new 26-tonne plant body from Andover Trailers, after being suitably impressed by the performance of a larger 32-tonne Andover build supplied in 2018.
Joining a six-strong mixed commercial vehicle fleet, the new bespoke-built plant body is mounted to a DAF CF 6×2 rear steer chassis and replaces an older 16-tonner. The new design was selected to increase load capacity in line with the company’s growth.
Steve Nicholls, Managing Director, KSS Hire says: “Andover’s reputation for building the strongest plant bodies on the market led us to make our first enquiry – though we assumed the cost of getting something so well engineered would mean we’d have to look elsewhere. Happily, we couldn’t have been more wrong.
“When you add in the fact that Andover don’t build for stock, and work individually with customers throughout the process to design a body to meet their exact requirements, it was an easy decision to come back for number two.”
The specification of the new DAF closely matches the company’s first order, though scaled down to suit a three-axle rigid. Precision engineered for the CF chassis, the new body features Andover’s trademark low-profile deck, which includes cross members that transect the body runners, instead of simply sitting on top.
Andover Trailers’ design also maximises deck capacity, and when coupled with the truck’s rear steer capability is still able to access the narrow country lanes and trickier urban sites previously frequented by the older, smaller DAF it replaces.
The plant body incorporates a beavertail design that is connected to a pair of 2.5m-long, hydraulic power toe, knife-edged ramps. This combination creates a shallower load angle, helping to increase the variety of plant that can be carried, which includes diggers, dumpers and track trenchers.
The new design features an electric winch to aid loading and unloading, with eight pairs of lashing points on the deck to ensure maximum load security. A full working at height system and comprehensive LED lighting are also included to maximise safety.
“Our drivers love how reliable and easy to operate our existing Andover body is compared to some of the other trucks on the fleet, so we’re delighted to have added another to our operation – I am sure it won’t be the last,” explains Nicholls.
On the road five days a week, the new truck will primarily be used to deliver plant to customers in and around Essex from the company’s Wickford base. It is expected to clock up 25,000 miles per annum and will likely stay part of the company’s fleet for seven or eight years.
KSS Hire Services has been providing a full range of building and construction plant and tool hire to its customers for more than 40 years.