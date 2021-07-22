Headline News

Thatcham Research unveils ‘EV Ready’ Training Programme

Thursday, July 22, 2021 - 09:54
No Comments
444 Views
Advanced Driver Training, Driver Training/Safety, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Thatcham Research is supporting the pressing need for automotive businesses and their employees to learn how to handle Electric Vehicles safely and effectively by unveiling a new ‘EV Ready’ Training Programme.

EV ReadyThe UK Government’s decision to bring forward its ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars to 2030, has increased consumer demand for zero-emissions vehicles. As the dynamic of the car parc continues to shift, businesses must act now to ensure they have the specialist EV skills and knowledge to handle these technically-advanced vehicles.

The ‘EV Ready’ Training Programme is essential to the future success of vehicle repairers, insurance companies and claims management organisations, as well as businesses operating in the fleet, salvage, recovery and vehicle auction sectors.

“New EV registrations are rising sharply. Adoption will only continue to increase, so it’s imperative that businesses know how to interact with these vehicles safely and efficiently,” Dean Lander, Thatcham Research’s Head of Repair Sector Services, said.

“It’s about knowing how to identify the technology, and being familiar with working voltages and equipment, vehicle design, components and repair, as well as understanding the health and safety requirements.

“Our EV Ready Training Programme provides tailored learning to all employees. The objective is to boost understanding at every stage in the customer journey and ensure that everyone who encounters an EV has the correct knowledge to do their job safely.”

Training is delivered via a blended learning model that combines e-learning and face-to-face training. This versatile model was instrumental in helping Automotive Academy learners to continue their vital education during the pandemic.

EV ReadyBespoke training for all learners

Thatcham Research’s EV Ready Training Programme consists of three core components:

  • ‘EV Aware’ e-learning modules containing two learner journeys for non-technical/contact employees and technical employees and managers.
  • Level 3 Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI)-backed qualifications for technical employees. Assessments encompass safety requirements and repair procedures for EV/HV.
  • Employee success on the programme earns the business a bodyshop certificate issued by Thatcham Research. This clearly demonstrates to partners the extent of the training staff have undertaken.

Learners that complete Level 3 training at the Automotive Academy will receive an IMI certificate of achievement and be recognised on the IMI’s TechSafe register.

EV Ready training content is shaped and underpinned by the insights and knowledge Thatcham Research’s dedicated engineers gain through their research. This ensures learners receive the latest vehicle information across Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicles (MHEV).

Training to secure a competitive edge

“The need to become ‘EV Ready’ has never been more relevant,” Lander added. “The benefits of preparing now for the widespread arrival of these vehicles is clear. This is an opportunity to adapt to new EV technology and develop a technically-confident workforce.

“There are many challenges to overcome before a sustainable repair ecosystem can be created. Chief amongst them is an urgent need to equip repair businesses with knowledge and skills, supporting an EV repair framework that meets consumer expectation and allows the benefits of the EV revolution to be realised.”

Find out more by clicking: www.thatcham.org/ev-ready

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Leasing

Boost the benefits of putting your fleet out ...

Jul 22, 2021No Comments

Whether a business is obliged to put their fleet contract out to tender, is seeking a new supplier or simply benchmarking the market to have leverage with their existing supplier, a

Keyless car theft

Keyless car theft warning i...

The UK’s top police officer investigating vehicle crime is encouraging drivers to take

Jul 22, 2021
TruTac

TruTac software is a one-st...

One of the UK’s leading animal by-product processors has

Jul 22, 2021
Northern Ireland Protocol

Response to UK Government s...

Yesterday (21 July 2021) Lord Frost gave a statement

Jul 22, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021122,100 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201945,102 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201829,148 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201827,222 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,602 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing