VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Vans

RAC Electric Recovery Van

RAC first major breakdown company to launch all-electric patrol van

Monday, January 24, 2022 - 08:09
No Comments
1,140 Views
Electric Vans, Electric Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, RAC, Roadside Recovery, Secondary News

The RAC is the first major roadside assistance company in the UK to begin using an electric patrol vehicle to attend breakdowns.

With no electric van yet capable of towing broken-down vehicles, the RAC is piloting a zero-emission Renault Zoe Van E-Tech which is one of the few EVs on the market capable of carrying the necessary tools and parts needed to fix four out of five breakdowns on the spot, without its 245-mile range being compromised.

RAC LogoUnlike delivery companies which can carefully plan their routes, the RAC deals with around 7,000 random events every day meaning a 200-plus mile range was a critical requirement. The Renault Zoe patrol van will principally be used to attend the RAC’s two most common breakdowns – batteries and tyres – which together account for nearly half of all call-outs. As such the van carries up to six replacement 12v car batteries, two tyres, a trolley jack, a battery tester, the RACScan diagnostic tool and a host of standard patrol tools.

The RAC’s first 55kW Renault Zoe patrol van will be deployed in a variety of settings, both urban and rural, to assess its efficiency as a patrol vehicle.

RAC group operations director Paul Coulton said: “We are very excited to be putting our first electric zero-emission patrol van into service. We have been assessing various electric vans for some time but have been frustrated by the fact there isn’t one on the market that can do what our diesel-powered patrol vans can do at the moment in terms of carrying 500 parts and tools and towing broken-down vehicles, with a range that’s even half what one of our standard vans can do on a full tank.

“While we continue to talk to manufacturers about our requirements, we’re confident we can put an electric RAC patrol van into effective use on the road by carefully deploying it to jobs that won’t require towing. We’re already leading the breakdown industry in terms of EV breakdown with our award-winning RAC EV Boost technology which can get flat or severely depleted electric cars going again without the need for heavy and bulky portable batteries, and our All-Wheels-Up rapid recovery system, which enables a standard patrol van to safely tow a stricken EV with all four wheels off the road, so this was a logical next step.

“This first RAC all-electric patrol van may be small, but it’s easily capable of successfully attending nearly half of the breakdowns we get called out to on a daily basis. We’re confident it will prove the old saying that good things really do come in small packages.”

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Kia EV6

Electric Kia EV6 crowned What Car? Car of the...

Jan 24, 2022No Comments

The Kia EV6 electric car has been crowned What Car? Car of the Year 2022. Its victory was announced at a glittering ceremony at the Grosvenor House

REL Haulage

O-licence refused after fir...

REL Haulage has been refused an operator’s licence after

Jan 24, 2022

Logistics UK plays down con...

The vast majority of lorries arriving at the Channel

Jan 24, 2022

Thomas Hardie takes Totalka...

Thomas Hardie Commercials have upgraded their vehicle lifting capabilities

Jan 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021234,168 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021144,444 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019107,094 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202159,610 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201850,736 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing