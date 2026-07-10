MHH Contracting takes delivery of two Isuzu D-Max Electric pick-ups

Sheffield-based MHH Contracting has taken delivery of two of the UK’s first Isuzu D-Max Electric pick-ups, becoming one of the earliest businesses to adopt the new all-electric commercial vehicle.
The family-owned aggregates, waste removal and recycling company has added the vehicles to its fleet as part of its commitment to achieving Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) targets and future-proofing its transport operations.
The Isuzu D-Max Electric is the UK’s first production electric pick-up to combine a payload of more than one tonne, a 3,500kg towing capacity and permanent four-wheel drive, making it a practical option for businesses operating in demanding environments.
MHH Contracting, which also has interests in heritage construction, commercial property and estate management across Yorkshire and Derbyshire, believes the new electric pick-ups support its long-term sustainability strategy while maintaining the capability required for daily operations.
Rachel Woodhouse-Hague, Director at MHH Contracting, said: “We’re excited by the new D-Max Electric Vehicle and to be one of the first organisations to acquire them. The EVs fit with our sustainable waste management ethos, and clients and staff across our private and public enterprises relate to our ambitions for shrinking our carbon footprint.”
The company’s management team regularly travels between construction sites, farms and other challenging locations. Rachel says the vehicles have already demonstrated their comfort, refinement and off-road capability, while the convenience of overnight charging removes the need for regular visits to filling stations.
“The D-Max EVs make perfect sense,” continued Rachel. “We are also aware of government targets for ICE phase-out and expanding clean air zones. It is cheaper to run an electric pick-up, and we expect lower maintenance costs due to less moving parts. They are tax-efficient for us, with attractive employee benefits including an ecologically considerate, quiet, smooth ride and of course, significantly lower benefit-in-kind company car tax.
“We have more than 20 pick-up vehicles and 40 LGVs within our various businesses and anticipate expanding our EV fleet. The new Isuzu EV pickup’s capabilities with five-year, 125,000-mile warranty mean the D-Max EVs will be with us for the long haul!”
The two vehicles were supplied by RN Golden in Huddersfield. Powered by an electric drivetrain, the Isuzu D-Max Electric offers a combined driving range of up to 163 miles and an urban range of up to 223 miles*. Using a DC rapid charger with a maximum output of 50kW, the battery can be recharged to 80% in around one hour.
Jamie Taylor, Isuzu Sales Manager at RN Golden, said: “MHH Contracting’s management were impressed by the new Isuzu D-Max EV as soon as it was announced. It has all the rugged good looks of the Isuzu D-Max but is available as a fully electric vehicle for the first time. This is a game-changer for businesses who want an emissions-free pick-up with all the capabilities for which the Isuzu D-Max is recognised.”
The delivery marks another milestone for the Isuzu D-Max Electric as businesses across the UK look to reduce fleet emissions without compromising payload, towing performance or off-road capability. With increasing pressure to decarbonise commercial transport, electric pick-ups such as the D-Max EV are expected to play an increasingly important role in fleet operations.