DAF CF Electric

DAF CF Electric conquers Europe’s most challenging mountain pass

Monday, July 11, 2022 - 06:55
A DAF CF Electric loaded to 26 tonnes GCW has become the first fully electric truck to tame Austria’s highest mountain pass — the 48-kilometre Grossglockner High Alpine Road – including 36 hairpin bends and 12% inclines. The feat underlines the DAF CF Electric’s credentials and proves that zero-emission operations are possible in mountainous areas.

The DAF CF Electric has been on the market since 2018 and is available as a 4×2 tractor unit and a 6×2 rigid. The fully electric vehicle – the third generation of which is now on the road – is already in use with operators in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Hungary for various applications including supermarket distribution, refuse collection and container transport. With smart planning and intermediate charging, customers are achieving up to 500 km per day with the CF Electric.

With some transport operators in mountainous areas appearing to have doubts about the use of electric vehicles, official DAF dealer from Austria, Tschann, decided that it was time to put an end to the scepticism, with assistance from DAF Trucks.

Tschann director Enrico Simma stated: “Where else but on the most challenging, yet beautiful mountain road in Europe could you prove the quality and usability of the CF Electric?”

The CF Electric loaded to 26 tonnes GCW drove from Salzburg to the foot of the Grossglockner High Alpine Road on motorways and provincial roads. From there, a course was set to the Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe, the finishing line of the winding, spectacular mountain pass.

Simma continued: “As breath-taking as the view is along the way, the 48-kilometre route with 36 sharp hairpin bends and its steep slopes of 12% remains a challenge. It’s the ultimate test for any vehicle — and the CF Electric passed with flying colours! This is the proof that the CF Electric can be used on any route as long as there is a good charging infrastructure!”

