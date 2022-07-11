Headline News

General News

New Vans on dealer forecourt

Sixth month of decline for van market

Monday, July 11, 2022 - 06:42
No Comments
1,578 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, SMMT Monthly Van Sales, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Van News

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market declined for the sixth consecutive month in June, falling – 23.0% to 20,449 units and rounding off a challenging first half of the year. According to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), some 144,384 new vans, pickups and 4x4s were registered in the first six months of 2022, down by almost a quarter (-24.6%) compared with the same period last year, amid the ongoing global supply chain shortages, most obviously of semiconductors.

The half-year decline is, in part, exacerbated by comparison with 2021, which saw the third best start to a year as pent-up demand for online delivery vehicles and a bounce-back in the construction sector boosted registrations. While demand has been robust for most of this year, components shortages have impacted deliveries and lead times, with the market remaining -26.5% below pre-pandemic levels.1

During June, there were decreases in registrations across all segments. Some 20,449 vans weighing above 2.5 tonnes up to 3.5 tonnes joined UK roads in the month, a decline of -16.3%, while the number of lighter vans weighing less than or equal to 2.0 tonnes fell by -30.7%, and those weighing more than 2.0 tonnes to 2.5 tonnes dropped by -43.7%.

Despite the ongoing supply challenges, growth in battery electric vans (BEVs) continued in June, up 52.4% to 2,015 units – a trend seen across the first six months of 2022, with registrations at 8,100 units, a 60.0% increase on the same period last year. 2022 has seen a raft of electric van model launches, as manufacturers prioritise production of their latest, greenest vehicles to meet growing demand from operators keen to make running cost and efficiency savings. Despite this, BEVs still represent only one in 13 new van registrations in the UK this year and, with ambitious zero emissions regulations coming into effect in 2024 and 2030, action is urgently needed to boost consumer confidence and ensure uptake is at the speed required for a successful transition. This means specific commercial vehicle charging infrastructure built ahead of need, in all regions of the UK, along with continued incentives for electric van buyers.2

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “The impact of the global shortage of semiconductors is severe, constraining supplies and extending lead times for commercial vehicles. While electric vehicle registrations are growing in response to an ever wider choice of plug-in models, a successful transition means accelerating uptake at pace, and this task could not come at a more difficult time. With inflation and energy costs hitting the pockets of UK van buyers, as well as the industry, operators need to be assured that charging infrastructure can meet their needs and that fiscal and grant incentives are in place for the long term.”

1 2019: 196,418 units.

2 Industry calls for chargepoint ‘van plan’ to switch owners to electric: https://www.smmt.co.uk/2022/05/industry-calls-for-chargepoint-van-plan-to-switch-owners-to-electric/

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

FORS introduces new policies for drink &...

Jul 11, 2022No Comments

Companies signed up to the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) must now have policies in place to ensure their drivers are not impaired through drink and drugs,

General Safety Regulation

Brexit ideology “becoming...

A prominent figure in the road safety sector has

Jul 11, 2022
DAF CF Electric

DAF CF Electric conquers Eu...

A DAF CF Electric loaded to 26 tonnes GCW

Jul 11, 2022
Electric Fleet Charging

Electric Vehicles: How to p...

The cost of charging an electric car using a

Jul 11, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    General Safety Regulation

    Brexit ideology “becoming th...

    A prominent figure in the

    Jul 11, 20225,736 Views

    bp and BOC explore UK hydrogen...

    bp and BOC, a Linde

    Jul 05, 20224,764 Views

    Road freight prices break reco...

    The latest TEG price index

    Jul 08, 20224,068 Views
    Electric truck being charged

    Now cheaper to charge an elect...

    The case for moving to

    Jul 04, 20223,582 Views
    Andrew Gilligan

    Magtec leads project to accele...

    Magtec is heading a £3.25m

    Jul 07, 20223,330 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021246,666 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202170,620 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202144,898 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202238,184 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202134,260 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing