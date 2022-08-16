Headline News

Mina Chargepass is the fastest network dedicated for businesses

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 - 10:09
EV charging payment specialists Mina, today announce their exciting network expansion through long term partners Allstar Business Solutions, as Allstar confirms strategic partnership with GRIDSERVE.

Drivers on the Mina Chargepass network can now take full advantage of charging their company EVs at GRIDSERVE locations across the country, using just one single RFID card.

Having added the Electric Highway network to its list, GRIDSERVE now includes more than 150 charging locations, covering 85% of the UK’s motorway network. Their low cost, renewable, solar energy, assures users are helping to protect the planet, as well as the money in their pockets.

Part of the Allstar Network alongside the InstaVolt Network, A Mina Chargepass card now boasts access to almost 7500 public charge points across over 2900 locations, of which almost 44% have rapid and ultra rapid charging speeds, elevating the Mina Chargepass Network to the fastest roaming network dedicated to businesses.

Businesses wanting to offer their drivers fast and reliable access to public charging can self sign up to Mina Chargepass within just two minutes, and have access to drivers’ charging behaviour, including carbon insights, on one single dashboard through the Mina Fleet Portal. Drivers don’t pay a thing, instead the business receives just one single invoice at the end of the month to cover all charging costs, which can incorporate Mina Homecharge too.

Chris Dalrymple, Managing Director, Mina comments: “Providing customers with a fast and reliable network forms a key part of our strategy, and partnering with Allstar has enabled us to supercharge this through their ever expanding network.”

He added: “Bringing on GRIDSERVE will increase the number of high speed chargers within the Mina Chargepass network dramatically. This will help to alleviate any excess idle time for drivers that are using our locations to charge their company EV whilst out on the road. A great bonus for businesses on our platform.”

Tom Rowlands, Managing Director, Global EV Solutions, Allstar Business Solutions commented: “We are delighted to have partnered with GRIDSERVE as its first and only partner to offer contactless card acceptance for fleets and provide a unique proposition for our customers. What makes this more thrilling is that by proxy it enhances the offering of our long standing and valued partner Mina, and in turn benefits its customers too.”

He added: “By collaborating and sharing in our vision, together we are creating a vast network that will continue to grow and serve businesses across the UK long into the future.”

