Headline News

Iveco

IVECO’s new accredited bodybuilder programme reaches 22 partners

Tuesday, August 16, 2022 - 10:23
No Comments
822 Views
Iveco, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

IVECO has announced that its bodybuilder accreditation programme has reached 22 partners in just over 12 months from launch.

IVECO has been able to shape a vast bodybuilder supplier network that covers every conceivable conversion on its chassis from dropsides to tippers and from lutons to traffic management vehicles.

Each bodybuilder gains access to the IVECO Bodybuilder Portal which includes the latest fitting guidelines, 3D technical drawings, homologation & WLTP data plus direct updates from IVECO’s product engineering and applications team.

Currently around 70% of IVECO’s Daily sales are chassis cabs and the bodybuilder network provides operators with further peace of mind when converting vehicles for their individual missions with agreed quality standards, warranty and code of conduct.

IVECO has also established the programme partners ready to receive the new IVECO eDaily which is being launched later in 2022 and is expected to be a game changer for the industry with some very unique and market leading features.

“We had a number of enquiries from new bodybuilders once we announced our plans and combined with those we had already targeted we have ended up with a first-class set of partners,” commented IVECO UK Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts.

“Bodybuilders are already delivering some exciting new bodies to accommodate customer missions and are well set to work on some exciting projects involving the new eDaily which is being launched later in the year,” he added.

Tags
,

Related Article

Schmitz Cargobull trailer

Schmitz Cargobull ramps up UK production

Aug 16, 2022No Comments

Europe’s leading trailer manufacturer Schmitz Cargobull is doubling production at its UK manufacturing plant in the coming weeks to address increasing demand and as such, new trailers

Warburtons replaces rentals...

Asset Alliance Group has strengthened its ties with the

Aug 16, 2022
EV van charging

Almost half of fleets are f...

Only 53 per cent of commercial fleets have a

Aug 16, 2022
Mina Gridserve

Mina Chargepass is the fast...

EV charging payment specialists Mina, today announce their exciting

Aug 16, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 20226,864 Views

    M53 closure to help construct ...

    National Highways is paving the

    Aug 09, 20226,024 Views

    UK haulage prices show July dr...

    The latest TEG index data

    Aug 08, 20225,022 Views

    How can HGV drivers beat the h...

    Following record temperatures seen in

    Aug 09, 20224,680 Views
    MG4

    MG Motor UK announces specific...

    MG is announcing more specifications

    Aug 09, 20224,674 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202172,438 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,902 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202242,372 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202137,386 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202229,742 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing