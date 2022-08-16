IVECO’s new accredited bodybuilder programme reaches 22 partners

IVECO has announced that its bodybuilder accreditation programme has reached 22 partners in just over 12 months from launch.
IVECO has been able to shape a vast bodybuilder supplier network that covers every conceivable conversion on its chassis from dropsides to tippers and from lutons to traffic management vehicles.
Each bodybuilder gains access to the IVECO Bodybuilder Portal which includes the latest fitting guidelines, 3D technical drawings, homologation & WLTP data plus direct updates from IVECO’s product engineering and applications team.
Currently around 70% of IVECO’s Daily sales are chassis cabs and the bodybuilder network provides operators with further peace of mind when converting vehicles for their individual missions with agreed quality standards, warranty and code of conduct.
IVECO has also established the programme partners ready to receive the new IVECO eDaily which is being launched later in 2022 and is expected to be a game changer for the industry with some very unique and market leading features.
“We had a number of enquiries from new bodybuilders once we announced our plans and combined with those we had already targeted we have ended up with a first-class set of partners,” commented IVECO UK Light Business-line Director, Mike Cutts.
“Bodybuilders are already delivering some exciting new bodies to accommodate customer missions and are well set to work on some exciting projects involving the new eDaily which is being launched later in the year,” he added.