Headline News

SEAT partners CALM to add mental health ‘SOS’ to its cars

Thursday, December 17, 2020 - 08:08
No Comments
534 Views
Driver Training/Safety, Manufacturer News, Mental Health, News, Newsletter, Seat, Secondary News

A mental health ‘SOS’ has been added to SEAT cars after nine in 10* Britons say they ‘go for a drive’ to help their mental wellbeing.

SEAT

SEAT has partnered with suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) to pilot its first-of-a-kind mental health ‘SOS’ feature – a QR code applied to the vanity mirror of new vehicles.

SEATThe QR code takes users to a specially-designed page on CALM’s website, with hints and tips to preserve your mental health, and a helpline number if the user needs further support. It can easily be removed by the user.

Research commissioned by the vehicle manufacturer showed that 59 per cent of UK adults have sought to improve their wellbeing by temporarily leaving their house, with nearly 90 per cent of people saying they go for a drive to stay positive or to support their mental health.

Richard Harrison. Managing Director of SEAT UK, said: “With our longstanding mental health partner, CALM, we wanted to play a small part in helping people to quickly access support when they need it. The new ’SOS’ feature should make it that little bit easier to have someone to talk to, especially because so many people see the car as a place of refuge. It is definitely a case of ‘being silent isn’t being strong’, so we encourage people to speak to their friends and family or seek professional advice.”

As the UK population continues to be impacted by various COVID restrictions, a further 60 per cent of respondents said that being able to drive their cars during the pandemic (within government guidelines) had positively impacted their mental health. More women (64 per cent) than men (54 per cent) have found solace in driving their cars during the pandemic.

While 90 per cent of respondents said they have driven their car to clear their head at some point during 2020, 46 per cent say they do so on a weekly basis.

Three quarters (76 per cent) of younger drivers (18-24) felt their car had been a positive influence on their mental health during the pandemic, the most of any age group, while this was the case for just half of over 55s.

Drivers in London (59 per cent) were most likely to get behind the wheel to support their mental health and stay positive on a weekly or daily basis, whereas drivers in Yorkshire and the Humber were least likely to do so (39 per cent).

SEAT hopes to make the service a permanent feature in its vehicles if the pilot is successful.

Simon Gunning, CEO at CALM, commented: “From CALM’s helpline number to expert advice on how to have a conversation with someone you’re worried about, CALM and SEAT have teamed up to put people in the driving seat when it comes to helping themselves and others.

Life is full of twists and turns. Sometimes we stall. And sometimes we need time to put the brakes on and take some time for ourselves. But no matter what you’re going through CALM’s helpline and webchat is here to provide free, anonymous and confidential support, 365 days a year, 5pm until midnight.”

The partnership between CALM and SEAT was established two years ago, with previous collaborations including the ‘Grow a Pair (of ears)’ campaign, which encouraged everyone to talk and listen to their friends to help support better mental health.

Related Article

Golden Ray

Capsized car-carrying ship Golden Ray

Dec 17, 2020No Comments

On Saturday, September 8, 2019, Golden Ray capsized within Port of Brunswick harbour, shortly after unberthing and proceeding towards Port of Baltimore. The ship departed the dock in Brunswick shortly after midnight and

speed gun

Next generation speed gun c...

Motorists beware, police forces around the country are trialling

Dec 17, 2020
ghost markings

Vanishing act for ghost mar...

An end to confusing ‘ghost markings’ on roads could

Dec 17, 2020
Van Safety

Van safety in the spotlight...

Euro NCAP and Thatcham Research are urging van manufacturers

Dec 16, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201915,840 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201915,684 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202015,618 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201815,606 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201915,480 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing