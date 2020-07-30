Headline News

In-car technology – a welcome addition or a dangerous distraction?

Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 07:56
No Comments
192 Views
Driver Distraction, Driver Training/Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

The Department of Transport (DfT) has announced a review of roads policing* that will look at ways of reducing road casualties and deaths, and is asking for evidence on in-car technology and how this could be increasing accident risks as well as reducing it. A recent survey carried out by Venson Automotive Solutions shows that while only 13% of motorists admit to being side-tracked themselves by in-car technology when driving, 68% said they had noticed an increase in other drivers being distracted by dashboard controls or using their mobile phones.

In-car technology38% of drivers surveyed, said that they used hands-free/Bluetooth in-car technology for making phone calls whilst driving, however when it comes to using their phone as a satnav, nearly a fifth admitted to balancing the ‘phone somewhere to keep an eye on it, such as a cup holder.

Businesses and fleet managers are recommended to impress on drivers the dangers of being distracted by their in-car tech and ensure robust processes are in place to meet their duty of care obligations.

Drivers currently risk six penalty points on their licence and a £200 fine if they use a hand-held phone or satnav when driving. For motorists who passed their driving test within 2 years of being caught, the consequences are even more severe – they will automatically lose their licence and have to reapply and pay for a new provisional licence – passing both theory and practical parts of the driving test again to get a full licence.**

However, the Venson survey shows that people’s appetite for more advanced in-car tech is growing – even if it isn’t in their current vehicle; 67% saying they would use a dashboard satnav if it were available in their car and nearly 50% of people surveyed said that they would like to have an emergency call button in their car in case of being involved in a road accident.

An app which informs the driver about the health of their vehicle’s tyres would also be welcomed by 48% of people and 43% would make use of driver assistance technology  such as cruise control, lane departure detection and speed limit exceeded notifications.  In contrast only 26% of people surveyed said they would like to see entertainment or lifestyle dashboard technology such as apps that play music or offer concierge services.

Simon Staton, Client Management Director at Venson commented “We may have some of the safest roads in the world, but anything that can be done to reduce the number of casualties on our roads is to be welcomed. The advances made in in-car technology have moved on very quickly, and as they become standard in new vehicles, the scope for driver distraction also grows. We look forward to the results and recommendations from the DfT review and would encourage businesses and fleet managers to get involved in the consultation process.”

The review is open for input until 5th October 2020.   More information can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/roads-policing-review-future-methods-to-improve-safety-and-reduce-causalities

https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/roads-policing-review-future-methods-to-improve-safety-and-reduce-causalities

** https://www.gov.uk/penalty-points-endorsements/new-drivers

Tags
, ,

Related Article

IVECO

IVECO launches new finance offers

Jul 30, 2020No Comments

As lockdown measures continue to gradually relax, Britain’s businesses can begin to restart and rebuild their confidence. IVECO are ready to lend a helping hand with new

fleet insurance

5 global trends that may im...

It will not come as a surprise to many

Jul 29, 2020
Go Plant Fleet Services

Go Plant Fleet Services win...

Following a recent tender evaluation process, Go Plant Fleet

Jul 29, 2020
Smart Technology

How is Smart Technology set...

The automotive industry is laden with technological advancement —

Jul 29, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202058,386 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201428,692 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201927,270 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201426,604 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201823,862 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing