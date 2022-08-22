Delivering the ‘purr-fect’ license acquisition programme

HGV training specialist HGVC has been appointed by Pets at Home, the UK’s leading pet care business, to manage Pets at Home’s HGV license acquisition programme and help to train up to 30 new HGV drivers in the next 12 months.
Pets at Home, which provides pet owners with everything from food and toys to veterinary care, identified the need to recruit and train more articulated lorry drivers to meet increased demand from their retail estate.
Pets at Home already has an established and successful Warehouse to Wheels programme in place, providing career opportunities for many Pets at Home colleagues over the last five years. Now HGVC will help to extend these opportunities to even more colleagues, including offering fast track training to achieve the category C + E, or articulated lorry licence.
As part of the contract, HGVC is developing training summaries, analysis, and live reporting to provide support and visibility to Pets at Home to help plan logistics around realistic license completion times.
James Clifford, CEO of HGVC, said: “For the last 30 years Pets at Home has consistently grown and developed into the UK’s most popular pet care retailer. With more than 450 Retail outlets it has a significant and sophisticated logistics operation. We’re able to offer Pets at Home efficient hassle-free driver training so the firm can focus on looking after their customers.”
Paul Thomson, Driver Trainer Manager at Pets at Home, said: “We’re committed to providing our customers with the best service and to building the pet care business in the world, and this extends to how our supplies are transported. That’s why it’s so important to us that our drivers understand why we work in the way that we do. HGVC provides a highly efficient licence acquisition programme that enables us to focus on getting qualified drivers behind the wheel and ensuring the maximum stock availability in our logistics operation.”