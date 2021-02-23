Headline News

GEM's solid white line explainer is a massive social media hit

Tuesday, February 23, 2021
A short video explaining how to let a police car past when there are solid white lines down the middle of the road is one of the social media sensations of the past few days. The video, which combines clear, simple animation with footage from real road scenes, has been viewed more than 41,000 times on Twitter alone in just four days.

The post has also attracted more than 1,000 likes, 638 retweets and 25 comments, as well as nearly 9,000 views on Facebook.

The 40-second video is one of 10 clips published in 2020, offering guidance on how to stay legal and safe when assisting an emergency services vehicle on a blue light journey. Since it was revised last year, total viewings have exceeded 1.7 million.

GEM chief executive Neil Worth commented: “The research we conducted before publishing the new clips told us that solid white line systems were one of the main causes of confusion, along with traffic light junctions and roundabouts.

“Having such a large number of people taking the time to watch this clip must be good news for road safety. By fostering a better understanding of the rules of the road, and how an emergency driver wants us to assist, we our playing part in reducing risk, minimising delay and perhaps even saving a life.

“We are very proud of Blue Light Aware, which we first launched in 2011 and updated in 2020. Our priority in the process of revising the resource last year was to make it more social media friendly. The excellent results from the past few days suggest that we have been successful in that regard.”

Blue Light Aware has been shortlisted in the Intelligent Instructor Awards ‘Product of the Year’.

