Headline News

Euro NCAP presents latest overhaul of its safety rating

Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 08:14
No Comments
372 Views
Car News, Driver Training/Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Every two years, the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) updates and toughens its test protocols. This year new tests are introduced to address some long-standing needs in occupant protection, improve post-crash protection and promote the latest advanced driver assistance technology.

A key change is the implementation of a new moving barrier to moving car frontal crash test, replacing the regulation-based moderate offset-deformable barrier test, used by Euro NCAP for the last 23 years. This new crash test not only evaluates the protection of occupants inside the car, but also assesses how the cars’ front-end structurers contribute to injuries in the collision partner. Important innovations are the Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier and the unique method to rate vehicle compatibility, as well as the first adoption of the world’s most advanced “THOR” mid-sized male crash test dummy.

Side impacts account for the second highest frequency of death or serious injuries. The latest updates to this area of the safety assessment include adjustments to the near-side barrier test speed and mass, increasing the severity of the test. More significantly, Euro NCAP will for the first time evaluate far-side impact protection, focussing on driver protection and the potential interaction between driver and front seat passenger. With the latter test, the protection offered by new-to-market countermeasures such as centre airbags can be adequately verified.

Euro NCAP continues to test the latest generation of crash prevention and driver assistance systems. New, challenging test scenarios are added to rate AEB technology for cars and vulnerable road users, including back over situations and turning at a crossing. In addition, the first step is taken to evaluate Driver Status Monitoring systems, designed to detect driver fatigue and distraction, as part of the Safety Assist assessment.

Improving your car’s safety isn’t just about more airbags or better driver assistance systems. Post-crash safety too plays a vital role in crash survival. In partnership with CTIF, the International Association of Fire & Rescue Services, Euro NCAP developed new rating rules to promote better post-crash safety. Manufacturers will be rewarded when rescue information is accurate and easily available. Euro NCAP also checks ease of extrication, electric door handles, etc. and endorses advanced eCall functions.

These changes are the main pillars of Euro NCAP’s new 2020 protocols. The impact of these updates, as well some other minor changes, will be significant. Therefore, consumers must be careful when directly comparing the latest results with ratings from previous years. What stays the same is that only vehicles that perform excellently in crash protection, post-crash and crash avoidance – and the ones that car buyers should look out for – will achieve the top “five star” rating.

The worldwide pandemic has not been easy on the industry and Euro NCAP testing has been temporarily put on hold for the last few months. Stay tuned for new results after the summer!

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Electric Vehicles

Brits predicted to surge to electric vehicles...

May 21, 2020No Comments

Improved air pollution levels during lockdown could result in a surge towards electric vehicles (EVs), a new study has found. The latest research by online parking portal

Fleet Management during loc...

In such a short amount of time, the coronavirus

May 21, 2020
lockdown

Brits have saved an incredi...

New report by GoCompare* reveals Brits have saved an

May 21, 2020
eCanter

Calor plugs in with its fir...

Calor is one of the UK’s best-known gas suppliers

May 20, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202034,974 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201421,690 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201420,754 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201919,308 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201819,284 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing