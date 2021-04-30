Headline News

Driver shortages, IR35 and what the RHA wants

Friday, April 30, 2021 - 07:24
No Comments
1,866 Views
Advanced Driver Training, Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC), Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, IR35, Law & Legislation, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The RHA is calling for urgent Government action to ease a growing crisis in driver shortages – made worse by the introduction of IR35 tax changes. Pallet firms in particular are having to extend-next day deliveries by up to five days. IR35 is another name for the off-payroll working rules. It’s designed to assess whether a contractor is a genuine contractor rather than a ‘disguised’ employee, for the purposes of paying tax.

Driver shortagesThe situation was critical even before the pandemic with many EU truckers heading home for obvious Brexit-related reasons.  Add to that the complete failure to test new drivers during lockdown which left a backlog of thousands of tests – and potential drivers sidelined.
Covid-19 saw the introduction of IR35 delayed by one year but it’s now hitting many firms and drivers.

No-one likes a pay cut and drivers’ anger resulted in walkouts and self-furloughing – further exacerbating the driver shortage.
The RHA is calling on the Government to act:

  • Driving tests – we are arguing for greater maximum priority for vocational drivers to clear the backlog.
  • RHA’s Road to Logistics recruitment and training programme and programmes like KickStart are vital to get new blood into the industry. Hundreds of would-be lorry drivers are desperate to work but the test delays means they can’t get their all-important HGV licenses.
  • Occupation Shortage List. We are insisting that Government puts lorry drivers on the list, thereby allowing EU and other foreign drivers to fill some rota gaps – there is also a massive driver shortage in the EU.
  • Apprenticeships – we have paid £500m into the Levy and have got back just £50m – a very unfair payout for an industry with a critical staff and youth shortage.
  • We need more funding to pay for the expensive lorry training.
  • Driver facilities – we can’t expect people to want to join our industry if no toilets, wash facilities or safe and secure parking exists.
  • Drivers’ hours relaxations won’t help because they doesn’t deal with the fundamental underlying problems. Making people work longer hours isn’t the solution.

Rod McKenzie, RHA policy managing director said: “The RHA firmly believes that if voice of the industry isn’t heard there will be uncontrolled supply chain disruption. This will impact many businesses ability to recover from the pandemic.  Time is tight and action now is critically important”.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

hydrogen truck engine

Ricardo to begin testing hydrogen truck engin...

Apr 30, 2021No Comments

Ricardo has created a hydrogen-fuelled research engine which could offer a solution to accelerate zero carbon emissions in heavy duty trucks. The environmental, engineering and strategic consulting

ULEZ

ULEZ expansion to drive aut...

Enterprise is advising all businesses operating trucks and vans

Apr 30, 2021
ChargePoint

ChargePoint continues to en...

ChargePoint, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, now

Apr 29, 2021
labelling

New labelling for tyres see...

On 1 May 2021, motorists will benefit from the

Apr 29, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021112,536 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201824,750 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201822,452 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201920,532 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202019,608 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing