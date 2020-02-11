Headline News

Fleet Source set to transform the Driver CPC industry

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Fleet risk and safety management specialist Fleet Source, has conducted a strategic overhaul of its Driver CPC training offer, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Driver CPC

Fleet Source CEO Nick Caesari

Fleet Source CEO Nick Caesari said that as fleet operators continued to face reduced margins in a highly competitive market, it was time to shake up a complacent training industry. He comments: “The most expensive training doesn’t always mean the best and our industry is rife with inconsistent pricing and quality. Training providers must ensure the highest quality training at the most affordable prices, if they are to help fleet operators tackle the ever-increasing challenges of our busy road networks. There should be no hidden costs or charges – fleet professionals need to understand exactly what their training investment will deliver.

“As one of the largest fleet training and auditing providers in the UK, delivering large volume projects for our clients such as Transport for London, Travis Perkins, Tarmac, Ashtead Plant Hire, Go Plant, Speedy Services, Grafton Merchanting and Balfour Beatty, we are able to leverage our knowledge, skills, experience and economies of scale in order to meet this important strategic objective.  Offering the highest quality, relevant and up to date training to existing and new customers but at the very best prices.”

“Our newly-launched ‘Essentials’ range, therefore, brings Driver CPC training costs down to as little as £350 per course – or just £14.58 per driver*.”

The new Fleet Source ‘Essentials’ range, which launched on February 1, offers operators a comprehensive range of courses from Driver CPC to Manager training to meet all core fleet training requirements. The ‘Essentials’ range includes Fleet Source’s bespoke FORS-approved courses including Safe UK Driving, Fuel Efficiency, Emissions & Air Quality and Terrorism Risk & Incident Prevention (TRIP) to help operators meet the FORS standard requirements but now, at a significantly lower cost.

Fleet Source will also shortly be announcing the launch of its ‘Ultimate’ range which will offer operators the very latest in technology training solutions including Virtual Reality but again, at ground-breaking prices.

Fleet Source provides training across the country, with access to over 250 training venues if a client premises are not an option. Nick Caesari adds:

“We want to set the training bar higher to reduce the number of collisions on our busy roads and ultimately help save lives. We recognise that we need to do everything in our power to deliver that objective.”

*Subject to contract term and minimum annual spend commitments. Excludes Vulnerable Road User training such as Safe Urban Driving, Van Smart and Safe UK Driving.

