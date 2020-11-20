Headline News

After an unprecedented year means the van community is digging deep

Friday, November 20, 2020 - 07:19
No Comments
444 Views
Driver Safety, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

There has been a well-documented increase in online shopping as a result of the pandemic this year, putting a greater workload on the shoulders of the nation’s van community. With more pressure on deliveries, research from Mercedes-Benz Vans shows that just under half (45%) of van drivers say 2020 has been one of the busiest years of their career, and 16% of these would rank 2020 as the busiest ever.

van communityIt’s no surprise, therefore, that half of van drivers have felt fatigued this year, although over a third believed they have coped well with the busy times this year, according to the latest Mercedes-Benz Vans Business Barometer research.

In fact, almost 40% (37%) said they have learned that they have been able to work extremely hard this year, with 31% proving to themselves just how well they can work under pressure. A third (33%) have only learned this year just how many people rely on them.

The hard work and commitment of the van community doesn’t come without its sacrifices, however, as two-thirds said they will be surrendering much of their Christmas by working throughout the Christmas period, with 56% planning on working on Christmas day itself.

According to the Mercedes-Benz Vans Business Barometer, which monitors the opinions on more than 2,000 people in van community, 50% say that supporting their family is the main reason they have worked so hard this year, while 28% say they are motivated to work so hard over the Christmas period because they feel like people depend on them to enjoy their Christmas, and just over a quarter (26%) say it’s because people are very thankful.

Steve Bridge, Managing Director, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “The van community plays a crucial part of the festive period as so many of us depend on them to deliver and keep Christmas moving, but given the unprecedented level of demand already this year, and the impact that has had on their fatigue and wellbeing, drivers will have to dig deep to keep going. That so many of them are working as hard as they are to make sure that everyone else has a good Christmas further highlights what true heroes the van community are.”

Tags
,

Related Article

M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions

M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions...

Nov 20, 2020No Comments

M Group Services Plant & Fleet Solutions, a part of M Group Services, has introduced an innovative new camera system to enhance and promote safer behaviour across

Gritters

Government funds 93 new gri...

The Government has  invested over £16m to help Highways England roll

Nov 20, 2020
No Need to Speed

Licence Bureau reiterates N...

Licence Bureau, part of the TTC Group, is adding

Nov 19, 2020
Toll Roads

Toll Roads: taking a ‘...

Toll roads are a real pain aren’t they? Not

Nov 19, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201937,464 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201937,392 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201923,976 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201821,306 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201921,078 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing