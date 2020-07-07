Headline News

UK new car market down a third

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 - 09:01
No Comments
396 Views
Car Dealerships, Car News, Car Purchase, General News, News, Newsletter, SMMT Monthly Car Sales, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), Top News

UK new car registrations fell -34.9% in June, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) as the market began a tentative restart after more than two months of lockdown. The drop was an improvement on May’s -89.0% wipe-out but, with 145,377 new cars registrations, this still represented a significant decline of 78,044 compared with June 2019, as dealerships in Wales and Scotland remained closed for much of the month.2

new carThe lacklustre performance means that the market is almost 616,000 units, or -48.5%, behind the same period last year, with some 240,000 private sales lost since consumers were told to ‘stay at home’ and retailers forced to close, resulting in an estimated £1.1 billion loss to the Treasury in VAT receipts alone.3

Private demand proved more resilient than business, down -19.2% in June with orders made pre-lockdown resulting in 72,827 registrations and accounting for more than half of the market. Fleet sales fell by a very substantial -45.2% to 69,498 units as businesses paused purchasing amid expenditure reviews.

With one in five showrooms in England remaining shut throughout June,4 and those in Wales and Scotland unable to open until the end of the month, there remains some uncertainty regarding the true level of demand. The hoped for release of pent-up sales has not yet occurred, with consumer confidence for big ticket purchases looking weak meaning that automotive is likely to lag behind other retail sectors.

As the wider retail and hospitality sectors re-open and society and the economy begin a gradual return to normality, the true picture of consumer confidence is likely to emerge. However, concerns remain with the government’s Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme winding down and major employers across all sectors announcing significant job losses. The subsequent effect on livelihoods as well as on business and consumer confidence will not help a depressed market.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “While it’s welcome to see demand rise above the rock-bottom levels we saw during lockdown, this is not a recovery and barely a restart. Many of June’s registrations could be attributed to customers finally being able to collect their pre-pandemic orders, and appetite for significant spending remains questionable.

“The government must boost the economy, help customers feel safer in their jobs and in their spending and give businesses the confidence to invest in their fleets. Otherwise it runs the risk of losing billions more in revenue from this critical sector at a time when the public purse needs it more than ever.”

The automotive retail sector employs more than 590,000 people and, with a £200 billion turnover, is one of the UK’s most valuable economic assets. The annual tax-take from VAT, VED and other duties on new car sales to private buyers alone amounts to some £5.4 billion, while the sector also helps drive the UK’s £82 billion automotive manufacturing industry, supporting a further 168,000 high-skilled and high-paid jobs in communities across every nation and region of the UK, and delivering billions to the economy every year.

new car

new car

new car

new car

1 623,483 new cars registered H1 1971, the last time first half volumes were lower than 2020

2 Showrooms in England were allowed to re-open on 1 June, in Wales on 22 June, and in Scotland on 29 June

3 Calculation based on VAT on new cars registered to private buyers in the UK using average vehicle price, applied to year-on-year market losses during lockdown and restart period 24 March-30 June (c240K units)

4 Source: National Franchised Dealers Association

Tags
,

Related Article

LEVC

Royal mail latest partner to trial LEVC new e...

Jul 07, 2020No Comments

Royal Mail is the latest household name to partner with LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) and take delivery of a prototype of its new electric van, the

EGR RollTrac

EGR RollTrac: the smart ele...

EGR Group, a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered

Jul 07, 2020
Renault Master Z.E.

Renault Master Z.E. with in...

Renault now offers the widest variety of conversions of

Jul 07, 2020
XCIENT

World’s first XCIENT fuel...

Hyundai Motor Company today shipped the first 10 units

Jul 06, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202055,938 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201426,508 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201424,642 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201922,794 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201822,254 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing