BCA is Number One for LCVs

BCA has won the prestigious Remarketing Company of the Year accolade in the 2020 What Van? Awards. The award recognises those companies that provide the best support to commercial vehicle operators and demonstrate an innovative approach and broad range of services.
The award was collected on behalf of BCA by Marketing Director Bradley Lucas at a glittering ceremony held at the Hilton London Bankside on Wednesday, 11 December.
The What Van? Awards Judging Panel was impressed by the quality of the services BCA delivers across the board, and the opportunities BCA offers customers to buy and sell in physical auctions, online sales and digital platforms.
BCA works with company fleet operators and leasing companies to provide a comprehensive range of remarketing, logistics, refurbishment, inventory management and vehicle storage services for the light commercial sector.
Retaining and winning more LCV business nationwide, BCA now offers a significantly increased volume of stock through its market leading sales programme. The combination of physical and digital events means that buyers can source the stock they need in the most time and cost-effective manner, whatever their location and whatever their buying preference
BCA’s Bradley Lucas commented “We are delighted to have won this significant industry award from What Van? magazine. The recognition is very welcome and reflects well on everybody in the BCA family who work tirelessly to deliver an unrivalled level of service to our customers, day in and day out.”