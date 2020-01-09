Headline News

Insurance broker on a mission to create ‘Wise Van Man’

Thursday, January 9, 2020 - 08:46
No Comments
174 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Van News

Specialist van fleet insurance broker McCarron Coates, the insurance partner for the Freight Transport Association’s Van Excellence scheme, is tackling risk within van fleets by embarking on a mission to turn ‘white van man’ into ‘wise van man’.

Insurance broker

Using the results of a survey commissioned through Gorkana, which analysed the interaction between members of the public and van drivers or couriers in 22 different respects, McCarron Coates is seeking to drive change within courier and van fleets.

This approach has already earned the insurance broker the respect of the insurance sector, with Insurance Times Awards judges specifically commending the insight delivered by the Wise Van Man research, when awarding McCarron Coates the Insurance Times Gold Award for Claims Broker of the Year and Silver for Commercial Lines Broker of the Year.

Ian McCarron, director at McCarron Coates, says: “Our survey sought to generate insights that can assist van fleet operators and individual van drivers wishing to improve their risk and reduce their insurance premiums. 

“By focusing on how they are perceived and the actions they can take to change those perceptions, van drivers can become a better risk – one which is more attractive to insurers.”

White Van Man Survey Findings

The McCarron Coates research discovered that a third of consumers (37%) believe van drivers have “lots of bad and inconsiderate driving habits”. 

Nearly one-in-five (19%) said they believed van drivers to be the worst on the road, whilst a further 16% felt only HGV drivers are worse than van drivers. 

23% believe van drivers often exhibit bullying behaviour such as tailgating.

Additionally, a quarter (25%) of those interviewed believed van drivers are always in too much of a rush to drive safely and 15% feel that the increase in the number of couriers making deliveries has made towns and cities more dangerous.

23% say that the phrase ‘white van man’ conjures up an image of a driver typically inconsiderate to motorists, cyclists and other road users.  16% say van drivers have a poor public image and that is justified. 

11% feel that van drivers are the worst offenders at using a mobile whilst driving and 13% are wary of a van driver with a cluttered dashboard.  Nearly a fifth (18%) doubt that van fleet operators do the daily vehicle checks that the law requires.

The survey also discovered that the average consumer has more trust in a van driver at the wheel of an owned vehicle, rather than hired van, and similarly in drivers with signed vans. 

Notably, more than one in 20 interviewees are more wary of van drivers since vehicles started to be used in terror attacks, with this rising to 13% of those living in Greater London.

14% believe the owners of a fleet would be shocked if they knew how their drivers behave on the roads, whilst 13% say van drivers need to think about how their driving reflects on their employer’s – or their own – brand image.

McCarron Coates director, Paul Coates, says: “Our Wise Van Man research highlights the areas that fleet operators should be considering, to improve their drivers’ performance and behaviour on the road, increase safety and lower premiums.  However, it goes further than this, adding value by highlighting why fleets need to consider how driver behaviours affect their public image and brand reputation.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Chartered Institute of Logistics & Transport

DriveTech joins the Chartered Institute of Lo...

Jan 09, 2020No Comments

DriveTech has kickstarted 2020 with its commitment to, and recognition of the importance of, the logistics and transport sector by joining the Chartered Institute of Logistics &

BCA

BCA is Number One for LCVs

BCA has won the prestigious Remarketing Company of the

Jan 08, 2020

LeasePlan UK wins contract ...

LeasePlan UK, one of the world’s leading vehicle management

Jan 08, 2020
Sofico

Sofico celebrates a year of...

Global automotive finance, leasing, fleet and mobility management software

Jan 08, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201519,902 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201919,176 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201918,504 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201817,814 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201817,664 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage