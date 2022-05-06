Waste management company invests in live cameras to improve safety

Recycling and waste management company, Mr Binman, has opted to install live camera technology from CameraMatics across its fleet of waste collection vehicles.
The waste operator, which services over 34,000 households and 3,500 commercial clients, runs a mixed fleet of 60 vehicles including artics, RCVs, hook loaders, skip loaders and vans.
The company said a safety solution was required to provide enhanced visibility for the crews and drivers, along with the ability to record all activity for retrospective replay of incidents or claims.
As a result, the company have equipped their fleet of vehicles with a live 4-camera system from CameraMatics, which includes a forward-facing camera, a rear facing camera on each side and one at the rear; positioned to watch the operators loading and unloading bins.
The side cameras become active when turning corners to provide active cycle safety awareness to the drivers and protect other road users and all camera footage is recorded and stored for retrieval of data at any point in the future.
Vincent McCarthy, fleet manager at Mr Binman, said: “Before CameraMatics was installed, it was up to the drivers if there was an issue on the road to report it and we had no proof – we had to go by what the driver was saying.
“It (camera technology) has made life very easy. If there were issues before, it could take three or four days to resolve, whereas now, with the cameras, they can be resolved there and then.”
Data is available immediately and can be access in real-time, said CameraMatics.
CameraMatics’ chief executive officer, Mervyn O’Callaghan, said: “Live streaming of the round can be viewed by the fleet manager or operations team, should they wish to, and the footage is available instantly if it is required.
“Not only does this help the business to protect its drivers and crew, but it enables efficient claims management and improved customer service. Our solutions offer businesses full visibility and peace of mind for today’s challenges in fleet operations.”