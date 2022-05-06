Headline News

Camera Systems

Mr Binman trucks

Waste management company invests in live cameras to improve safety

Friday, May 6, 2022 - 01:48
No Comments
2,124 Views
Camera Systems, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Secondary News, Vulnerable Road User

Recycling and waste management company, Mr Binman, has opted to install live camera technology from CameraMatics across its fleet of waste collection vehicles.

The waste operator, which services over 34,000 households and 3,500 commercial clients, runs a mixed fleet of 60 vehicles including artics, RCVs, hook loaders, skip loaders and vans.

The company said a safety solution was required to provide enhanced visibility for the crews and drivers, along with the ability to record all activity for retrospective replay of incidents or claims.

As a result, the company have equipped their fleet of vehicles with a live 4-camera system from CameraMatics, which includes a forward-facing camera, a rear facing camera on each side and one at the rear; positioned to watch the operators loading and unloading bins.

The side cameras become active when turning corners to provide active cycle safety awareness to the drivers and protect other road users and all camera footage is recorded and stored for retrieval of data at any point in the future.

Vincent McCarthy, fleet manager at Mr Binman, said: “Before CameraMatics was installed, it was up to the drivers if there was an issue on the road to report it and we had no proof – we had to go by what the driver was saying.

“It (camera technology) has made life very easy. If there were issues before, it could take three or four days to resolve, whereas now, with the cameras, they can be resolved there and then.”

Data is available immediately and can be access in real-time, said CameraMatics.

CameraMatics’ chief executive officer, Mervyn O’Callaghan, said: “Live streaming of the round can be viewed by the fleet manager or operations team, should they wish to, and the footage is available instantly if it is required.

“Not only does this help the business to protect its drivers and crew, but it enables efficient claims management and improved customer service. Our solutions offer businesses full visibility and peace of mind for today’s challenges in fleet operations.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Renault Trucks E-Tech D

Renault Trucks to showcase extensive decarbon...

May 06, 2022No Comments

Renault Trucks returns to ITT Hub (11-12 May, Farnborough International) with a line-up that showcases its commitment to decarbonise transport through vehicles, technology and innovations that are

FORS

10-year milestone for popul...

FORS, the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme, has said its

May 06, 2022
EV van charging

Green fleet aspirations now...

Sustainability and carbon reduction is now the number one

May 05, 2022
Car Manufacturing

April new car market declin...

UK new car registrations fell by -15.8% to 119,167

May 05, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Electric Car Fleets

    Car makers treble battery rang...

    Massive investment by car makers

    Apr 27, 20225,340 Views
    Green Logistics

    Fleet Managers: It’s time to...

    If you’re a carrier or

    May 03, 20224,494 Views
    Fleet manager using computor

    Improve Fleet-wide Uptime and ...

    While many businesses are still

    Apr 29, 20223,906 Views
    Helios electric bus charging station

    Public transport, the underrat...

    I recently came across a

    Apr 28, 20223,660 Views
    Volta Zero 7.5 and 12 tonne trucks

    Volta Trucks reveals its full-...

    Volta Trucks, the leading and

    Apr 27, 20223,588 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021242,082 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202166,582 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202140,680 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202232,388 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202127,972 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing