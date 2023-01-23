VodaFone
Headline News

Autonomous Vehicles

UK’s first full size autonomous bus starts carrying passengers

Monday, January 23, 2023 - 06:09
No Comments
3,840 Views
Autonomous Vehicles, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator has today (Friday 20 January) announced that it has successfully transported its first group of passengers in a ground-breaking trial in East Scotland.

The project, named CAVForth, which is part funded by UK Governments Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, will be the first registered service in the UK to use full sized autonomous buses. A fleet of five Alexander Dennis Enviro200AV vehicles will cover a 14-mile route, in mixed traffic, at up to 50mph across the iconic Forth Road Bridge from Ferrytoll Park & Ride, in Fife to Edinburgh Park Transport Interchange.

Once registered, the service will operate a frequent timetable with the capacity for around 10,000 journeys per week.

As part of the extensive testing process, Stagecoach invited a group of passengers from its Co-Design Panel to travel on the route to get feedback and share any views or improvements ahead of the full public launch of the service in the spring. The Co-Design Panel is a diverse group of local bus users who have volunteered to help Stagecoach and its project partners design how an autonomous bus service should work. Their insights and advice have informed key aspects of the autonomous vehicle trial. Examples of how they have supported the project include:

  • The introduction of a ‘bus captain’ in the saloon to reassure and help passengers with their queries, boarding and purchasing their tickets.
  • Helping develop the eye-catching livery to stand out on the on the road.
  • The design of communications and marketing materials which aim to build trust and share what to expect from the service in a simple, understandable way.

Fleur, who joined the panel through a forum for young people said: “This is something I never thought I would be involved with. I’ve really enjoyed having the opportunity to share my opinions and bring my thoughts forward – and it’s brilliant to see it come through and become this actual thing from a few drawings!

“It was quiet exciting, the thought of getting on for the first time, I wasn’t worried at all about it – you wouldn’t know the difference between this and a normal bus from the driving.”

Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise Ivan McKee said: “This is another hugely significant step forward for the CAVForth project that brings us closer to these autonomous vehicles entering service.

“It has been really encouraging to watch the project develop through the various steps, from early testing and demonstrations through to carrying of passengers along the route for the first time.

“Our trunk road network can provide a wide range of environments as a diverse testing ground, and the ground-breaking and globally significant Project CAVForth will really help Scotland establish its credentials on the world stage.”

Louise Simpson, Operations Director and CAVForth lead project manager for Stagecoach, said: “We are really excited to have reached this next major milestone in our project plan to deliver the UK’s first full sized autonomous bus, which has seen us successfully carry a group of passengers on one of the new buses. Until today, only project team members had been able to trial the autonomous service so it’s great that our Co-Design Panel have had this opportunity and we welcome any views they have to ensure we deliver a great, inclusive, and accessible service to our customers when we launch in the spring.”

Jim Hutchinson, Fusion Processing CEO, said: “This is a significant milestone in the pilot and paves the way to next phase of the programme. Projects such as CAVForth, combined with our ongoing work highlights Fusion’s leadership in the automation of buses, HGVs and freight tugs, in each case offering fleet operators enhanced safety and operational efficiency.”

CAVForth is part funded by the UK Governments Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles and is a proud partnership between Stagecoach, Fusion Processing Ltd, Alexander Dennis, Transport Scotland, Edinburgh Napier University, Bristol Robotics Lab & the University of the West of England.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Scottish haulier celebrates 50 not out

Jan 24, 2023No Comments

Banffshire-based haulage contractor, Ian S Roger, marked the company’s 50th anniversary in style with a new gold liveried Volvo FH 540 6×2 tractor unit, fitted with MICHELIN X

Williams win prestigious BM...

Williams, the Northwest-based prestige automotive retailer, has won the

Jan 24, 2023

bp pulse builds Europe’s ...

The first charging corridor for medium and heavy-duty electric

Jan 24, 2023

Don’t take short-cuts on ...

In 2022 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) comprised 16.6% of

Jan 24, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Cost of rapid charging an elec...

    The cost of using publicly

    Jan 16, 20234,524 Views

    Britishvolt appoints administr...

    The recent collapse of Britishvolt,

    Jan 18, 20233,912 Views

    UK’s first full size autonom...

    Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus

    Jan 23, 20233,840 Views

    Volvo LNG trucks help Arla Foo...

    Arla Foods has taken delivery

    Jan 20, 20233,744 Views

    H & M Distribution switch...

    Pallet delivery specialist H &

    Jan 17, 20233,690 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022109,542 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202271,202 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202247,472 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202237,170 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202231,074 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Scottish haulier celebrates 50...

    Banffshire-based haulage contractor, Ian S

    Jan 24, 2023

    Williams win prestigious BMW U...

    Williams, the Northwest-based prestige automotive

    Jan 24, 2023

    bp pulse builds Europe’s fir...

    The first charging corridor for

    Jan 24, 2023

    Don’t take short-cuts on com...

    In 2022 Battery Electric Vehicles

    Jan 24, 2023

    Better detection rather than h...

    Vikki Woodfine, partner at DWF,

    Jan 24, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing