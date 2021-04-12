Headline News

Drivers need greater understanding of automated features

Monday, April 12, 2021 - 09:12
No Comments
1,422 Views
ADAS, Autonomous Vehicles, Driver Safety, Driverless, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

IAM RoadSmart is calling for information on the capabilities of autonomous and automated vehicle technologies to be included in the UK driving test.

automatedAccording to Government projections, 40% of new car sales could have self-driving capabilities in less than 15 years.

IAM RoadSmart says while automated vehicle technology could have the power to improve road safety – this will only happen if the new systems are used correctly, including through driver training.

Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart director of policy and research, said: “Autonomous and automated vehicle technology is becoming an integral part of everyday motoring and while it does have the capacity to improve road safety, its capabilities must be fully understood to ensure we don’t over rely on them.

“Over reliance on these systems, and a lack of training on how to use them, could have a negative effect, with potentially worrying results for motorists and pedestrians alike.

“As an ever-increasing number of vehicle systems take on the tasks that drivers used to perform, IAM RoadSmart is calling for an understanding of automated features to be included in the UK driving test.”

The call comes on the back of a survey from IAM RoadSmart, which found 60% of motorists consider the growing ability of vehicles to drive themselves as a ‘serious threat to road safety’.

Female drivers (66%) and drivers over the age of 70 years (64%) had even higher concerns, the survey shows.

Neil Greig added: “Our research clearly shows that many motorists remain to be convinced about the safety of self-driving vehicles.

“While we wait for completely autonomous cars to take over from human drivers, driver training will be paramount in ensuring that increasingly automated vehicles are an asset rather than a drawback.”

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Venson

Venson publishes guide for fleets upsizing to...

Apr 12, 2021No Comments

Venson Automotive Solutions is helping fleet managers fully prepare for the acquisition and operation of larger vehicles with its free White Paper ‘Operating Commercial Vehicles Beyond 3.5t GVW’.

M6 toll

Maritime Transport the guin...

Felixstowe giant Maritime Transport will become the first company

Apr 12, 2021
Renault Masters

500 Renault Masters ordered...

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has

Apr 12, 2021
Hultsteins

Hultsteins exhibit sustaina...

Hultsteins, the Swedish and UK refrigeration systems manufacturer, are

Apr 12, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021102,990 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201822,608 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201819,938 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201918,144 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202017,760 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing