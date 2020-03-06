Auto Windscreens responds to growing ADAS calibration demand

Vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, which include adaptive cruise control and lane departure warnings, are becoming more innovative and popular. Auto Windscreens saw a 64% uplift in ADAS calibration jobs completed last year compared to 2018. In response to this growing demand, the UK windscreen repair company now offer an additional ADAS calibration solution using Hella Gutmann equipment at each of its fitting hubs, giving its customers full network coverage.
Calibration is the process of realigning cameras and sensors, usually attached to windscreens, which input information and ultimately control a vehicle’s ADAS features. When replacing a windscreen, all systems need to be disconnected and once glass is refitted, cameras need to be aligned to the millimetre, to ensure they work safely and correctly.
All Auto Windscreens ‘base’ technicians are trained to use Hella Gutmann ADAS kits, which differ for every make and model of car and mobile workers carry ‘mega macs’ in our vans nationwide. This enables us to carry out calibrations at one of our sites or at another location that’s convenient for the customer. There are a number of vehicles that require manufacturer calibrations, so it still utilises its excellent relationships with dealerships in these instances.
James MacBeth, Managing Director of Auto Windscreens, commented: “We expect ADAS calibrations to increase alongside market growth – around 20% of jobs we complete by the end of the year are likely to involve an ADAS calibration. We’re ready for this, and more – offering a complete solution means we can look after our customers’ needs quickly, more efficiently, and offer a one-stop-shop.”