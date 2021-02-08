Headline News

Auto Windscreens ‘primed and ready’ for ADAS Insurance Industry Requirements

Monday, February 8, 2021 - 03:48
No Comments
1,566 Views
ADAS, Auto Windscreens, Autonomous Vehicles, Insurance, News, Newsletter, Top News, Windscreen

Automotive windscreen repair and replacement company, Auto Windscreens is ‘primed and ready’ for the introduction of new ‘Insurance Industry Requirements (IIR) for the safe repair of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) equipped vehicles’, expected to come into force on 31st March.

ADAS

The IIR have been spearheaded by a group of stakeholders. They are regulated by the UK insurance industry and overseen by Thatcham Research. The new requirements will aim to provide the motor insurance and repair industries with clarity to ensure the safe calibration and repair of ADAS-equipped vehicles. This will require companies to ensure individuals working on these systems are competent, aftermarket calibration equipment is fit for purpose and all details of the process are recorded.

Tony Green, Head of Technical and Training at Auto Windscreens, said: “We’ve always been proud that our technicians are among the best trained in the world. The automotive industry is extremely fast-paced, and we’re well qualified to equal the pace. The IIR will be no different, and we’re ready for it.

“We’ve continually made significant investments, especially over the past two years, with all our technicians undertaking specific training and ADAS NVQ qualifications to ensure they’re up-to-date with innovations and developments. All our service centres around the UK now boast the latest equipment for ‘static’ calibrations’ and our mobile technicians are equipped with the latest technology to undertake ‘dynamic’ calibrations on the road. We’re primed and ready, and with the ADAS market expected to grow significantly over the next few years, it’s more important than ever that we continue to stay ahead of the game.”

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Truck Drivers

Young people won’t drive trucks even wi...

Feb 09, 2021No Comments

The UK is facing a shortage of 76,000 thousand drivers, despite the wages being higher than the UK average and jobs being waiting. Mark Hall from Divert.co.uk

autonomous vehicle

bp & Oxbotica complete...

bp has successfully completed an autonomous vehicle trial at

Feb 09, 2021
SM UK

SM UK produces Yorkshire’...

Leeds-based auto engineering and vehicle safety specialist SM UK

Feb 09, 2021
DA Techs

DA Techs merges tyre, wheel...

DA Techs, the wheel repair and refurbishment business based

Feb 09, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201920,892 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201920,046 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202019,692 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201919,158 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201818,888 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing