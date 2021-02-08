Automotive windscreen repair and replacement company, Auto Windscreens is ‘primed and ready’ for the introduction of new ‘Insurance Industry Requirements (IIR) for the safe repair of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) equipped vehicles’, expected to come into force on 31st March.
The IIR have been spearheaded by a group of stakeholders. They are regulated by the UK insurance industry and overseen by Thatcham Research. The new requirements will aim to provide the motor insurance and repair industries with clarity to ensure the safe calibration and repair of ADAS-equipped vehicles. This will require companies to ensure individuals working on these systems are competent, aftermarket calibration equipment is fit for purpose and all details of the process are recorded.
Tony Green, Head of Technical and Training at Auto Windscreens, said: “We’ve always been proud that our technicians are among the best trained in the world. The automotive industry is extremely fast-paced, and we’re well qualified to equal the pace. The IIR will be no different, and we’re ready for it.
“We’ve continually made significant investments, especially over the past two years, with all our technicians undertaking specific training and ADAS NVQ qualifications to ensure they’re up-to-date with innovations and developments. All our service centres around the UK now boast the latest equipment for ‘static’ calibrations’ and our mobile technicians are equipped with the latest technology to undertake ‘dynamic’ calibrations on the road. We’re primed and ready, and with the ADAS market expected to grow significantly over the next few years, it’s more important than ever that we continue to stay ahead of the game.”