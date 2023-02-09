Sparshatt Truck & Van driving forward with its apprenticeship programmes

Sparshatt Truck & Van Ltd, a Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle dealership, has marked National Apprenticeship week by celebrating the success of its Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician apprenticeship schemes.
Based in Kent at multiple locations, including Dartford, Ashford, Tonbridge and Sittingbourne, the award-winning Mercedes Benz and FUSO commercial vehicle dealer has taken on a number of new apprentices recently.
Its apprenticeship schemes provide participants with multiple trade skills to equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in the industry, as well as the opportunity learn about Mercedes-Benz trucks, one of the most recognised and luxurious brands in the world.
Within the apprenticeship, the company runs its own Sparshatt Training Academy, providing a high-quality learning experience, underpinned by company values of ‘people’, ‘passion’ and ‘excellence’.
Apprentices are given the opportunity to learn on the job alongside highly-qualified Mercedes-Benz technicians and gain a thorough understanding of the latest automotive technology, with up-to-date tools and equipment.
As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Sparshatt Truck & Van sought insight from three of its Apprentice Technicians from the 2022 intake.
Matt Grant said, “I wanted to be part of a team and to help keep the trucks we all rely on keep moving on the road, and this apprenticeship has allowed me to do that while learning valuable trade skills.”
Ellie Barton said, “A full-time college course did not appeal to me, but the Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician apprenticeship suits me perfectly. I can learn and earn at the same time, both on the job and while at college. I have worked on trucks from a young age so it made sense to learn something I am passionate about.”
Flynn Holmes said, “I’m a problem solver and enjoy finding solutions on the job. Being an apprentice has allowed me to learn while experiencing the real world of work.”
The next wave of apprenticeships at Sparshatt Truck and Van will be recruited later this year.