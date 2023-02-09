VodaFone
Headline News

Apprenticeship

Sparshatt Truck & Van driving forward with its apprenticeship programmes

Thursday, February 9, 2023 - 05:46
No Comments
1,350 Views
Apprenticeship, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Sparshatt Truck & Van Ltd, a Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle dealership, has marked National Apprenticeship week by celebrating the success of its Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician apprenticeship schemes.

Based in Kent at multiple locations, including Dartford, Ashford, Tonbridge and Sittingbourne, the award-winning Mercedes Benz and FUSO commercial vehicle dealer has taken on a number of new apprentices recently.

Ellie Barton

Ellie Barton

Its apprenticeship schemes provide participants with multiple trade skills to equip them with the necessary tools to succeed in the industry, as well as the opportunity learn about Mercedes-Benz trucks, one of the most recognised and luxurious brands in the world.

Within the apprenticeship, the company runs its own Sparshatt Training Academy, providing a high-quality learning experience, underpinned by company values of ‘people’, ‘passion’ and ‘excellence’.

Apprentices are given the opportunity to learn on the job alongside highly-qualified Mercedes-Benz technicians and gain a thorough understanding of the latest automotive technology, with up-to-date tools and equipment.

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Sparshatt Truck & Van sought insight from three of its Apprentice Technicians from the 2022 intake.

Matt Grant said, “I wanted to be part of a team and to help keep the trucks we all rely on keep moving on the road, and this apprenticeship has allowed me to do that while learning valuable trade skills.”

Ellie Barton said, “A full-time college course did not appeal to me, but the Heavy Vehicle Service and Maintenance Technician apprenticeship suits me perfectly. I can learn and earn at the same time, both on the job and while at college. I have worked on trucks from a young age so it made sense to learn something I am passionate about.”

Flynn Holmes said, “I’m a problem solver and enjoy finding solutions on the job. Being an apprentice has allowed me to learn while experiencing the real world of work.”

The next wave of apprenticeships at Sparshatt Truck and Van will be recruited later this year.

Tags
,

Related Article

Sky goes zero with new Mercedes-Benz eVito

Feb 09, 2023No Comments

Leading media and entertainment company Sky has purchased 11 new Mercedes-Benz eVito electric panel vans – as part of its drive to go net zero carbon by 2030.

Visiontrack launches ground...

VisionTrack, the leading AI video telematics and connected fleet

Feb 09, 2023

Joint operation prohibits d...

Warwickshire Police’s Abnormal Loads team, National Highways, CMPG and

Feb 08, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Trucks teams ...

Mercedes-Benz Trucks teams up with Microlise to offer easy,

Feb 08, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    How fleet video telematics tec...

    Operating a fleet is only

    Jan 31, 20236,834 Views

    First Hydrogen reveals next ge...

    First Hydrogen, automotive and energy

    Jan 31, 20235,436 Views

    Spanning the Calder & Heb...

    Believed to be the largest

    Feb 01, 20235,118 Views

    Openfield Co-op invests in 36 ...

    Britain’s only national grain marketing

    Feb 07, 20234,716 Views

    The EV revolution – what’s...

    In January this year, the

    Feb 06, 20234,524 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022115,842 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202276,542 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202249,560 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202239,216 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202235,778 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Sky goes zero with new Mercede...

    Leading media and entertainment company

    Feb 09, 2023

    Visiontrack launches ground-br...

    VisionTrack, the leading AI video

    Feb 09, 2023

    Sparshatt Truck & Van dri...

    Sparshatt Truck & Van Ltd,

    Feb 09, 2023

    Joint operation prohibits dang...

    Warwickshire Police’s Abnormal Loads team,

    Feb 08, 2023

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks teams up ...

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks teams up with

    Feb 08, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing