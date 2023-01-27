Apprentice of the Year hat trick for Motus Scunthorpe technician

Newly graduated HGV Technician, Joshua Barber has scooped Motus Commercials Apprentice of the Year for the third time – the very first to do it!
Josh began his career with Motus Commercials in 2019, when he enrolled on an 8-week traineeship at Motus Commercials DAF in Scunthorpe.
Having made great progress in the traineeship, and showing the required progress in elements of his general education, Josh was enrolled on a DAF HGV Technician Apprenticeship the following September, and showed absolute commitment to his role and his team from day one. During the second year of his apprenticeship, he took on the role of DAFaid Technician, tending to truck breakdowns at the roadside – a role in which he flourished.
Having achieved the necessary grades and passed his end-of-point assessment with the IMI, Josh became a fully-qualified DAF HGV Technician as of 2022.
Sarah Bardens, Learning & Development Manager for Motus Commercials, comments, “Josh has shown outstanding dedication through every step of his apprenticeship, resulting in overwhelming success, and this is why he is the very first to achieve Motus Commercials Apprentice of the Year three times.
“Nothing is too much trouble for Josh. He tackles every day with a positive attitude, is always flexible and helpful, and has an obvious drive and passion for his industry. We are so proud of all that he’s achieved and cannot wait to see his career flourish with Motus Commercials.”
Joshua Barber adds, “It feels great to finally be a fully-qualified technician and even greater to win Apprentice of the Year three years running! I’d like to thank everybody who has helped me along the way. Thank you for believing in me and giving me the tools I needed to succeed.”
Marking the end of the year, the Apprentice of the Year awards are a chance to recognise the incredible achievements of our apprentices across the entire Motus Apprenticeships programme. Motus Apprenticeships provides training opportunities to become an HGV Technician, LCV Technician, Parts Advisor, Sales Representative, Administrator, Customer Service Advisor, and more, with further training and development pathways for a fruitful career with Motus Commercials.