Joe Rice-Jones, Senior Account Manager, Enterprise, Northern Europe, Bentley Systems

A degree-qualified infrastructure specialist from the University of Cambridge, Joe has extensive project delivery experience working in sectors such as water, waste, highways and process plants. Joe’s day-to-day role sees him manage complex programmes with multi-disciplinary teams in the UK and internationally. Joe is also a Chartered Civil Engineer with the Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE) where he was recently awarded with a National Award for Digital Innovation.

