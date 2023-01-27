VodaFone
GRIDSERVE launches fuelService assistance at Electric Forecourts®

Friday, January 27, 2023 - 06:50
GRIDSERVE is continuing to demonstrate their commitment to making EV charging as easy and accessible as possible with the inclusion of the Electric Forecourts® on the fuelService app.

The fuelService app was developed to help those with accessibility needs to be able to fuel or charge their car. Using the app, drivers can search by fuel type and location. Once the driver has selected one of our Electric Forecourts, fuelService will contact the GRIDSERVE gurus and ask them if they can help. Once assistance is confirmed, all the driver needs to do is arrive at the charger and let the app know they have arrived. To keep drivers up to date, the fuelService app will let drivers know how long assistance will be.

GRIDSERVE are committed to making charging easily accessible, not just at the Electric Forecourts® but across the Electric Highway. The Electric Forecourt® designs include disabled parking, access ramps, accessible washrooms, lifts to access all areas and braille throughout the interior of the building. GRIDSERVE have and continue to engage ‘Access for All UK’ to audit Electric Forecourt® sites and suggest improvements for existing sites and to inform future forecourt designs.

The design of the latest Electric Hubs includes accessible extra wide bays with chevrons to ensure space on all sides of the vehicle. These extra wide bays are to be prioritised for those with access needs to ensure that charging is both available and as easy as possible for those drivers with additional requirements.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE, said: “Accessibility is key to ensuring that the transition to electric is inclusive for all. As we break new ground in EV charging, access is at the forefront of the design and construction of our flagship products; the award-winning Electric Forecourts® and our advanced Electric Hubs. We recognise the need to consider how we provide drivers with the right information to make an informed decision about charging on their journeys. We welcome any feedback from drivers on how we can make the charging experience as easy and accessible as possible.”

Niall El-Assaad, Founder of fuelService, said: “The challenges for disabled drivers remain as we transition from petrol to electric cars. It’s great news to see an organisation like GRIDSERVE making sure they are looking after disabled drivers.”

