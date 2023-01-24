VodaFone
Scottish haulier celebrates 50 not out

Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Banffshire-based haulage contractor, Ian S Roger, marked the company’s 50th anniversary in style with a new gold liveried Volvo FH 540 6×2 tractor unit, fitted with MICHELIN X Multi Z and X Works D tyres as original equipment.

The eye-catching FH joins a mix of MAN, Renault, Scania and Volvo trucks as part of a 32-strong fleet of vehicles used for a variety of agricultural-based haulage work. Almost the entire fleet now runs on Michelin tyres.

With three generations of experience, the company specialises in the transportation of bulk commodities including grain, vegetables, aggregates, animal feed and sawmill residues across the UK. It also transports livestock around Scotland.

Colin Roger, who runs the business with his brother Graeme, opted for MICHELIN X Works D 315/80 R22.5 on the Volvo’s drive axle and X Multi Z 315/80 R22.5 tyres on the steer axle, following the advice of Michelin Territory Business Manager Allan Ross.

“I have been really pleased with the performance of the tyres. The X Works D is a great choice for wheel grip, while the X Multi Z offers better mileage for the long distances the Volvo travels in doing general haulage work,” he says.

The company’s trailer fleet for general haulage includes flatbeds, step frames, Tautliners and chipliners. It also has a number of rigid drawbar trucks for its livestock and general haulage operations.

Once the OE-supplied X Works D tyres reach the end of their serviceable life, they are replaced with Michelin X Multi HD D tyres. These are designed for optimum mileage and to be highly resistant to accidental damage. They are providing a mixture of performance and robustness for the firm’s vehicles, some of which can clock up 145,000km per year.

“The HD D’s offer a good mix between regional and long-haul benefits, with excellent wheel grip,” he says. “Our trucks can be hauling anything from building materials to animal feed to south-west England or the north coast of Scotland, so it’s important to get the right mix of tyres to manage the heavy-duty work.

“We can always rely on Michelin for quality tyres that will go the distance and beyond. In pence per kilometre terms, they always work out cheaper.

“I have a great rapport with Allan and always feel like a valued customer,” he adds. “He knows our business needs and keeps us up to speed on the latest tyre technologies. Michelin really offers the whole package – its customer support is second to none.”

Since the Volvo FH 540 hit the road, the Roger family is delighted to see the gold truck raise the profile of the company, which was set up by Colin and Graeme’s father, Ian.

“People are impressed,” he says. “I’ve had a lot of positive feedback about us achieving 50 years because plenty of businesses don’t reach this milestone. It’s hard work that has kept us going, that’s what we pride ourselves on.”

