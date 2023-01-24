Williams win prestigious BMW UK Marketing Award

VodaFone
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 - 11:06
Williams, the Northwest-based prestige automotive retailer, has won the National Marketing Award at this year’s BMW Retailer of the Year awards.

The highly coveted accolade was presented by Michelle Roberts, Marketing Director BMW Group UK with TV and radio stars, Alan Carr and Edith Bowman, at a glittering national award ceremony for BMW retailers from across the UK, at ACC Liverpool.

The team of six, led by Chris Woods, Group Marketing Manager of Williams, were recognised for best in class digital and social media presence, strategic use of social influencers to enhance product and support at key events and a dynamic approach to marketing. Made up of specialists in campaign management, direct marketing, digital, social media, and public relations, the team landed  the highly sought-after national marketing award which is the pinnacle in the calendar of the UK’s 135 BMW retail network.

Woods said, “In a competitive sector such as premium brand automotive retail, it is critical that we are at the top of our game when it comes to exploring channels to reach our audience and that creativity is central when delivering our marketing strategy. Recognition by the judges is a true reflection of the class-leading team’s passion and hard work to consistently create integrated campaigns.”

Commenting on the prestigious award win, Managing Director of Williams, Guy Adams, said, “We are so delighted to win this sought-after award which is a true reflection of the hard work and commitment of our marketing team.  To be recognised as the best in the country is a fantastic accolade and one that is truly deserved.”

In a stellar year for Williams the focus was on innovation and collaborative working. Securing a prime location at The Manchester Art Fair to display the all-electric BMW i7 and the carefully selected 8 X Jeff Koons 8 pop art car, creating a dynamic activation at Carfest North, and underlining the BMW i range’s family-friendly features, through an influencer collaboration, were key highlights of a year long campaign.

