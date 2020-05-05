Headline News

Safely does it: Volvo Trucks resumes European production

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 - 09:11
Production of Volvo trucks has restarted for the first time since March at plants in Belgium and Sweden, which supply the majority of finished vehicles for the UK and Irish markets.

It marks a gradual resumption of manufacturing activities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with lines operating at reduced speeds to reflect a new way of working – one which respects social distancing and ensures robust protective measures for employees at every stage.

Robert Grozdanovski, Managing Director of Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland, says: “Production is initially running at just a fraction of our normal output, as we implement new strategies which ensure the health and safety of our teams and their families.

“We have always maintained an incredibly strong culture of safety in everything we do, and that is continuing to guide our every step. Resumption of normal manufacturing volumes will only take place once we are certain we can do so safely, and with absolute confidence in the supply chain for the delivery of essential parts and components.

“The last six weeks have demonstrated just how much the whole country relies on the transport and logistics industry. We’re incredibly grateful for everything our haulage heroes have done, and we’re looking forward to being able to supply them with new trucks once again.”

