Flagship Volvo FH16 powers into service at Paul Chapman & Sons

Paul Chapman & Sons has added a new flagship Volvo FH16 750 Globetrotter XL to its fleet – one of the first new model FH16 8×4 Tridem tractor units to hit the road in the UK.
The Derbyshire-based crushing and screening contractors has paired the truck – featuring a reinforced bogie for gross combination weights of 100 tonnes plus – with a four-axle Nooteboom trailer to transport heavy-duty construction machinery, such as crushers, screeners and excavators to sites around the country.
Matthew Crofts, Managing Director at Paul Chapman & Sons, says: “This new truck replaces an older model FH16 650 6×4 that we used for our low-loader work and was trouble free and very reliable. We have a lot of Volvo construction equipment in the fleet, and we get great feedback on the product. So, we were always going to return to Volvo for this new flagship truck.”
Supplied by Brett Howton, Area Sales Manager at Hartshorne Motor Services, the high-spec FH16 is painted in Volvo’s striking Veiled Thistle Pearl launch colour.
Its huge power comes from Volvo’s range topping D16K engine, delivering 750 hp and an impressive 3,550 Nm of torque, delivered via an I-Shift transmission with crawler gears – designed to provide power, manoeuvrability and extreme startability, which are crucial to heavy-duty assignments, whilst also reducing wear on the driveline.
“We worked in conjunction with Volvo and the team at Hartshorne closely on the specification of the truck. SB Components installed and repositioned new fuel tanks to the rear of the cab but other than that all the work was done by Volvo, including the lightbars, the colour scheme, everything,” adds Crofts. “A lot of time and effort went into the build, and we matched the trailer in the exact same colour. To have it delivered and see the vision come to life is just fantastic. We couldn’t be happier with how it has all turned out.”
Backed with a full Volvo Gold Contract to guarantee maximum uptime, the new model FH16 benefits from additional safety features, including industry first adaptive high beam headlamps that automatically disable selected segments of the LED high beam when approaching oncoming traffic or another vehicle from behind.
Safety is improved further with the Downhill Cruise Control function, which sets a maximum speed to help prevent unwanted acceleration when travelling downhill, and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) that now works at all speeds even down to zero km/h.
The driver-centric working environment of the Globetrotter XL cab with Drive+ package features an upgraded dashboard, including practical new storage spaces and a fully digital 12-inch high resolution instrument display, as well as leather upholstery and steering wheel, plus a 33-litre under bunk mounted fridge / freezer.
“We’re a nationwide company, so the truck can go anywhere in the country at any time,” says Crofts. “It will be in service and used to its full capacity – comfort and reliability are crucial and we know that’s what we get from Volvo. Our driver, Alan, is very impressed with the new and upgraded FH16.”