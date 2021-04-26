First new Volvo in a decade for Broughton Transport

Melksham-based Broughton Transport is bringing Volvo Trucks back into the fold after taking delivery of a new FH 500 pusher axle tractor unit with Globetrotter XL cab – more than 10 years after the last Volvo left its fleet.
The 44-tonner has been supplied by Truck and Bus Wales and West on the back of the company’s recent experiences trialling Volvo demonstrators and the forging of new relationships with the local dealership.
Specified predominantly for long-distance international work, the FH will travel across Europe and as far as countries bordering the Black Sea – with its driver routinely away for a fortnight at a time.
Toby Ovens, Managing Director of Broughton Transport, says: “Ernest McGregor from Truck and Bus Wales and West came to see me and quickly understood exactly what we were looking for in terms of vehicle specification and aftersales support. Two days after his visit, I placed the order.
“One of our drivers regularly runs press test demonstrators, and so we know how good the Volvo product is from first-hand experience – and in particular how well it performs on fuel. Provided it lives up to expectations, I’m confident there’ll be more Volvos to come.”
The new vehicle is finished in the fleet’s traditional sky-blue paintwork and has been supplied on a five-year agreement through Volvo Financial Services, with a Volvo Gold Contract covering all repair and maintenance.
It has been built to a high specification, including Volvo’s two-bed resting package, driving plus package and media package with infotainment. The driver also benefits from a leather steering wheel, luxury sleeper control panel, 33-litre under-bunk mounted refrigerator and microwave, together with an array of active safety features including Lane Keeping Support, Lane Change Support, Driver Alert Support and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Ovens adds: “We know how to spec a really decent truck, and the proof of the pudding is in how good this new FH looks. I’m of the firm opinion that it’s cheaper to spend money on a truck of this quality, which will retain the driver, than it is to buy less-desirable vehicles and suffer a high turnover of staff.”
Broughton Transport’s new FH is powered by Volvo’s proven D13K Euro 6 diesel engine which delivers a maximum of 500 hp between 1,530 and 1,800 rev/min, and up to 2,500 Nm of torque between 980 – 1,270 rev/min, driven through a 12-speed I-Shift transmission.