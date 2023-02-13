Edge transport celebrates 90th anniversary with standout Volvo FH

Family-run operator Edge Transport has welcomed a new Volvo FH 6×2 tractor unit wrapped in a special livery to celebrate the firm’s 90th anniversary.
The business traces its roots back to Alfred Edge, who started as an owner operator in 1933 delivering goods across the local area and later to the British Army during the Second World War. Three generations later, the company now specialises in delivering palletised freight nationwide from its purpose-built 75,000 sq ft headquarters in Deeside, conveniently located next door to its local Volvo dealer.
Jonathan Edge, Chief Executive Officer at Edge Transport, says: “We first turned to Volvo on a trial basis in 2012 taking on three rigids, and we have never looked back.
“Today, our fleet is approximately 90 per cent Volvo-supplied, and the backup service we get from Thomas Hardie Commercials is always faultless. When you add in the competitive pricing, Volvo was the obvious choice for our milestone vehicle.”
Supplied by Andrew Ellis, Deeside Sales at Thomas Hardie Commercials, the company’s new truck features a fresh take on Edge Transport’s usual livery, combining elements from three designs submitted via a competition run amongst local primary and secondary schools.
Veering from the firm’s traditional white and yellow colours, the truck’s predominately yellow cab with bold red stripes topping both the driver and passenger side panels proudly pronounces the company’s “90 years of excellence” and its “ambition, caring and commitment” mantra.
Edge Transport’s new truck also features an upgraded specification compared to its existing fleet, with the company opting for Volvo’s Drive++ equipment package. This sees the inclusion of dual armrests, leather upholstery and electrically controlled air conditioning with a carbon filter and sun, mist, and air quality sensor.
The FH is powered by a Euro 6-compliant D13K Step E engine, producing 500 hp and a peak torque of 2,500 Nm. This is driven via the popular 12-speed I-Shift automated transmission, which is combined with Volvo’s I-See predictive cruise control system to yield additional sustainability benefits and operational efficiency via active speed management and perfectly timed gearshifts.
“We usually don’t hold back on much of our specifications, but for this truck, we wanted to raise the bar even further,” adds Edge.
“For us, it is paramount that our drivers are well looked after, so we take no compromises in ensuring that they have everything they need to drive comfortably and safely.”
Working up to seven days a week, Edge Transport’s latest fleet arrival is backed by a fiveyear Volvo Gold contract, including all repairs, wear and tear, and preventive maintenance, as well as real time monitoring of the truck’s critical components.
The company projects the vehicle will cover up to 130,000 km annually. It joins a fleet of 38 commercial vehicles.