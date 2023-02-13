VodaFone
Headline News

Manufacturer News

Edge transport celebrates 90th anniversary with standout Volvo FH

Monday, February 13, 2023 - 08:38
No Comments
750 Views
Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Volvo Trucks

Family-run operator Edge Transport has welcomed a new Volvo FH 6×2 tractor unit wrapped in a special livery to celebrate the firm’s 90th anniversary.

The business traces its roots back to Alfred Edge, who started as an owner operator in 1933 delivering goods across the local area and later to the British Army during the Second World War. Three generations later, the company now specialises in delivering palletised freight nationwide from its purpose-built 75,000 sq ft headquarters in Deeside, conveniently located next door to its local Volvo dealer.

Jonathan Edge, Chief Executive Officer at Edge Transport, says: “We first turned to Volvo on a trial basis in 2012 taking on three rigids, and we have never looked back.

“Today, our fleet is approximately 90 per cent Volvo-supplied, and the backup service we get from Thomas Hardie Commercials is always faultless. When you add in the competitive pricing, Volvo was the obvious choice for our milestone vehicle.”

Supplied by Andrew Ellis, Deeside Sales at Thomas Hardie Commercials, the company’s new truck features a fresh take on Edge Transport’s usual livery, combining elements from three designs submitted via a competition run amongst local primary and secondary schools.

Veering from the firm’s traditional white and yellow colours, the truck’s predominately yellow cab with bold red stripes topping both the driver and passenger side panels proudly pronounces the company’s “90 years of excellence” and its “ambition, caring and commitment” mantra.

Edge Transport’s new truck also features an upgraded specification compared to its existing fleet, with the company opting for Volvo’s Drive++ equipment package. This sees the inclusion of dual armrests, leather upholstery and electrically controlled air conditioning with a carbon filter and sun, mist, and air quality sensor.

The FH is powered by a Euro 6-compliant D13K Step E engine, producing 500 hp and a peak torque of 2,500 Nm. This is driven via the popular 12-speed I-Shift automated transmission, which is combined with Volvo’s I-See predictive cruise control system to yield additional sustainability benefits and operational efficiency via active speed management and perfectly timed gearshifts.

“We usually don’t hold back on much of our specifications, but for this truck, we wanted to raise the bar even further,” adds Edge.

“For us, it is paramount that our drivers are well looked after, so we take no compromises in ensuring that they have everything they need to drive comfortably and safely.”

Working up to seven days a week, Edge Transport’s latest fleet arrival is backed by a fiveyear Volvo Gold contract, including all repairs, wear and tear, and preventive maintenance, as well as real time monitoring of the truck’s critical components.

The company projects the vehicle will cover up to 130,000 km annually. It joins a fleet of 38 commercial vehicles.

Tags
,

Related Article

A stellar start to the year for the LCV whole...

Feb 13, 2023No Comments

The LCV wholesale sector demonstrated a strong start to the year, according to Cox Automotive, with the highest volume of vans in five years passing through its

Northgate re-launches its W...

Northgate has re-packaged and re-launched its LCV fleet disposal

Feb 13, 2023

Rhenus UK urges exporters t...

The UK’s legacy customs platform is being replaced by

Feb 13, 2023

Green Biofuels launches Ire...

Leading UK biofuel supplier Green Biofuels Limited (GBF) today

Feb 13, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Openfield Co-op invests in 36 ...

    Britain’s only national grain marketing

    Feb 07, 20239,042 Views

    Partnership grows between TNS ...

    Breakdown call centre specialist TNS

    Feb 07, 20238,196 Views

    The EV revolution – what’s...

    In January this year, the

    Feb 06, 20235,466 Views

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks teams up ...

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks teams up with

    Feb 08, 20234,140 Views
    Supply-Chain

    Manufacturers must learn to li...

    Supply chain managers in manufacturing

    Feb 06, 20234,116 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022116,922 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202277,496 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202249,818 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202239,720 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202236,888 Views
    Recent Blogs

    A stellar start to the year fo...

    The LCV wholesale sector demonstrated

    Feb 13, 2023

    Northgate re-launches its We B...

    Northgate has re-packaged and re-launched

    Feb 13, 2023

    Rhenus UK urges exporters to p...

    The UK’s legacy customs platform

    Feb 13, 2023

    Edge transport celebrates 90th...

    Family-run operator Edge Transport has

    Feb 13, 2023

    Green Biofuels launches Irelan...

    Leading UK biofuel supplier Green

    Feb 13, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing