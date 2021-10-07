VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Trucks

Volta truck driving past the London Eye

Volta Trucks expands UK Research and Development

Thursday, October 7, 2021 - 10:35
No Comments
120 Views
Electric Trucks, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Volta Trucks, Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, a leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, is expanding its UK-based Research and Development capabilities. This comes as the company delivers a program of prototype full-electric 16-tonne commercial vehicles for customer evaluation in London and Paris by mid-2022, ahead of series production starting by the end of next year.

Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Essa Al-Saleh

Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Essa Al-Saleh

The expanding Research and Development team is primarily based near Reading, UK, close to where the London vehicles will operate. The scalable offices can currently accommodate over 110 engineers working on the world’s first purpose-built full electric 16-tonne commercial vehicle, as well as the forthcoming 7.5, 12 and 19-tonne variants. The team is networked to UK vehicle testing facilities where the company’s first prototype vehicles are already running, and the forthcoming manufacturing plant in Steyr, Austria. It is also connected to the company’s headquarters in Stockholm and regional offices in Paris and other European cities.

Volta Trucks has embarked on an ambitious recruitment drive to accelerate the development of the full-electric Volta Zero. Having started 2021 with a handful of employees, headcount now stands at over 150 as Volta Trucks continues to search for talented and progressively minded engineers, and industrial and commercial experts to bring vehicles to market on time. The ambition is to have more than 280 employees by the end of 2021, with over 70 open positions currently advertised on www.voltatrucks.com/careers and additional roles being frequently added.

Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Essa Al-Saleh, said; “As a nimble and agile start-up organisation, in 2020 and 2021, we designed and developed the Volta Zero demonstrator vehicle, introduced it to the marketplace, took it on a six-centre European roadshow, and took thousands of pre-orders for trucks, all with a small team working remotely through the pandemic. We now have a UK home for our engineers, close to where our Pilot Fleet vehicles will soon operate with customers in London. The UK also has a long history of engineering excellence, and this has already proven to be a great source of talent for us, but we now need to accelerate the growth of the company. With our innovative product and ground-breaking approach to customers and vehicle ownership, we are looking for the brightest, forward-thinking and entrepreneurial experts to join the Volta Trucks team and help us on our journey towards a safer and more sustainable future for commercial vehicles.”

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Citreon Dispatch Van on the road

Citroën UK updates Dispatch and ë-Dispatch ...

Oct 06, 2021No Comments

Citroën UK has updated its award-winning Dispatch and ë-Dispatch Electric LCV ranges for 2022 with trim level name changes, new Euro 6.3-compliant Diesel engines – and a

Attaching a CalAmp iOn tracker to equipment

Tracker launches CalAmp iOn...

Telematics and stolen vehicle recovery company Tracker has launched

Oct 06, 2021
New cars in a showroom

Battery electric vehicles p...

The UK new car market has recorded its weakest

Oct 05, 2021
Goodyear tyres on a TIP trailer

Goodyear and TIP join force...

Goodyear and TIP have announced the extension of their

Oct 05, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021214,344 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021128,070 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201965,856 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201833,936 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201831,638 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing