VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Trucks

Volta Trucks completes the first driver evaluations

Wednesday, November 23, 2022 - 06:48
No Comments
996 Views
Electric Trucks, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Volta Trucks

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has completed the first customer driving evaluations of the Volta Zero Design Verification prototype in the company’s European launch markets. These events gave customers their first experience of the zero-tailpipe emission medium-duty truck designed for urban logistics, providing a real-world understanding of the vehicle’s performance, world-first driver-centric cab and innovative safety features.

The evaluations, undertaken on proving grounds in Paris, Madrid, Milan, Selm in Germany and Millbrook, England, are the company’s latest milestones on its accelerated journey to bring zero-tailpipe emission trucks to market at industry-leading pace. With over 1,500 test drives from organisations and international media, the feedback from the evaluation activities will be integrated into the future product roadmap, with next-generation Production Verification prototype vehicles already now driving off the production line at the company’s contract manufacturing facility in Steyr, Austria.

Volta Trucks partners with Siemens to accelerate commercial fleet electrification
Volta Trucks and Siemens Smart Infrastructure, the leader in electrification, have signed a letter of intent, outlining a cooperation to deliver comprehensive charging infrastructure and software to Volta Trucks customers, to simplify, de-risk, and accelerate their transition to commercial fleet electrification.

The strategic partnership looks to bring together Volta Trucks’ unique solution to commercial vehicle fleet electrification and operational expertise through its Truck as a Service offer, and Siemens’ global experience in electric vehicle support solutions. This includes software control systems, facility electrification, charging infrastructure, energy management, building equipment and project finance. The partnership will support Volta Trucks’ customers by providing infrastructure for full electrification aligned with their operational needs.

Volta Trucks confirms successful extension of its Series C funding round, with an additional €60 million of capital into the company
Volta Trucks has announced an extension of its earlier Series C funding round from February 2022, with an additional €60 million capital raise, on top of the previous €230 million. The round was supported by all current investors. This brings the total investment into the company to over €360 million to date.

The Series C Extension validates the company’s continued progress. Its accelerated engineering, testing and certification work continues apace ahead of the start of production of customer vehicles in Q1-2023. On the commercial side, the company currently has thousands of pre-orders for the full-electric Volta Zero.

Confirming the new investment, Douglas Snyder, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Volta Trucks, said; “At Volta Trucks, we have a very loyal, engaged and future-facing cap table of investors supporting our journey. Nobody has done what Volta Trucks is doing before, and this needs significant investor confidence and trust in the company vision, strategy, business case and ongoing deliverables. The extension to our Series C funding round gives us further positive external validation of our journey, and our pre-order book gives us confidence from our customers that we are developing a product that the market needs.”

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Cut vehicle downtime to stay competitive

Nov 23, 2022No Comments

As fleet operators and lease companies face pressure from all directions, with heightened operating costs, skills shortages and challenging efficiency targets, a huge area for opportunity is

UK delivery drivers under i...

Delivery drivers in the UK drop off a parcel

Nov 23, 2022

Bradfords & Tarmac tri...

Bradfords Building Supplies has taken its first delivery of

Nov 22, 2022

Vehicle converter reports f...

A leading vehicle body conversion and tipper specialist says

Nov 22, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Jeremy Hunt delivering the Autumn Statement in Parliament

    The Autumn Statement: The indu...

    On Thursday 17th of November,

    Nov 18, 20225,028 Views

    Haulier launches legal action ...

    Haulier Danny W Poole &

    Nov 16, 20224,776 Views

    HVS All-New Zero-emission Hydr...

    Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle

    Nov 14, 20224,656 Views

    Ways to improve road safety fo...

    When you’re running a company

    Nov 14, 20224,476 Views
    emissions

    EU Commission proposes new Eur...

    The Commission has presented a

    Nov 14, 20223,996 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202285,584 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202166,504 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202263,582 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202250,418 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202240,770 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Volta Trucks completes the fir...

    Volta Trucks, the leading and

    Nov 23, 2022

    Cut vehicle downtime to stay c...

    As fleet operators and lease

    Nov 23, 2022

    UK delivery drivers under incr...

    Delivery drivers in the UK

    Nov 23, 2022

    Bradfords & Tarmac trial ...

    Bradfords Building Supplies has taken

    Nov 22, 2022

    Vehicle converter reports full...

    A leading vehicle body conversion

    Nov 22, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing