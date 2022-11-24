Renault Trucks unveils the design of its electric T and C models

Renault Trucks has unveiled the models of its heavy-duty all-electric range. The Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C, which are the first to bear the manufacturer’s new logo, will be produced in series at the Renault Trucks factory in Bourg-en-Bresse from 2023. They are already available for pre-order.
The arrival of Renault Trucks’ all-electric heavy-duty range marks a major step forward in the manufacturer’s commitment to decarbonising road freight transport. Renault Trucks is now the only company to provide an electric mobility offer for all uses: from a 650 kg cargo bike to a 44 t electric tractor and construction truck, the design of which it is now revealing.
A balanced and measured evolution in design
These new models, which are for regional distribution and construction, have a design that is specific to their electric motorisation. Renault Trucks’ designers introducing changes to the front end, while maintaining perfect overall harmony.
First of all, the Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C have the trademark graphic signature of the brand’s electric trucks: blue hubcaps and vertical stripe on the sides of the vehicle and the Renault Trucks E-Tech badge at the front. They are also fitted with a new Emblem plate in blue plexiglass.
To increase safety, the front of the vehicles has been brought forward by 115 mm and radars have been placed on the sides. The chassis is also equipped with a retractable step which maximises the space dedicated to the batteries.
As for the completely revised front panel, Renault Trucks’ designers have drawn their inspiration from the world of electronic music, with a pattern reminiscent of an equaliser. To reinforce this electromechanical effect, the front of the vehicles is fully painted.
Finally, the Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C feature the brand’s new logo with updated features. Placed on the front panel, the brushed aluminium diamond on a shiny black background gives the vehicles a modern and sophisticated look.
New visual identity: a modern and engaged manufacturer
The change in Renault Trucks’ visual identity, embodied by a resolutely modern monochrome logo, asserts the manufacturer’s acceleration and commitment to transport decarbonisation.
Indeed, Renault Trucks is determined to meet the climate challenge by continuing to develop ever cleaner, safer and more circular transport solutions to accompany its customers on their path to carbon neutrality.
The Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C are already available for pre-order from Renault Trucks subsidiaries in Europe. Hauliers wishing to purchase an electric vehicle from the heavy-duty range can already reserve the first manufacturing slots. Production of the Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C is due to start at the end of 2023 in Bourg-en-Bresse, France.