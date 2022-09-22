Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches new online service booking portal

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a new online portal allowing van owners to book their next service flexibly and easily with live pricing and availability.
The online service booking tool is fully integrated with the customer’s vehicle history, which means active service plans and required maintenance are automatically displayed.
Owners can search using their vehicle registration number and choose their nearest Van Centre before selecting which servicing and MOT jobs they’d like to book. The new tool also displays any scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, such as replacing the timing belt, front and rear brake pads, or brake fluid. Each option on the servicing menu has real-time pricing from the Van Centre.
A live calendar allows customers to select their preferred date, time, and whether they’d like to opt for vehicle drop-off, vehicle collection, and if a loan vehicle is needed.
The online service booking tool is the latest part of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ digital transformation, following the launch of a new online finance calculator earlier this month. The calculator allows private or business customers to view and compare available finance plans when buying their next van.
Kirsi Stewart, Digital Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We know from our previous online service booking tool that increasingly van owners want to interact with us digitally and at a time that is convenient to them. This new tool enhances offers many more elements, putting customers first, and is a great addition to the overall aftersales experience.
“The tool provides transparent pricing options and real-time availability, taking the strain out of servicing and maintenance. Making life easier at every step is at the heart of our Working With You customer promise, which also includes mobile servicing and extended opening hours.”