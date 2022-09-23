VodaFone
Headline News

Fiat

FIAT Professional Scudo

FIAT Professional Scudo rolls off the line at Luton Plant

Friday, September 23, 2022 - 06:25
No Comments
1,446 Views
Fiat, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Van News

The Stellantis plant in Luton has expanded its manufacturing portfolio with the start of production of the FIAT Professional Scudo light commercial vehicle. This production supports the strong demand and high order banks for the FIAT Professional Scudo further to its launch.

FIAT Professional ScudoThis is the first time that FIAT vehicles will have been manufactured in the UK.  Vehicles will be produced here in both right- and left-hand drive for both UK and European markets.

The FIAT Professional Scudo will continue to also be produced at Hordain, France where the battery electric e-Scudo version is manufactured for all markets.

Luton continues to build the internal combustion derivatives of the Vauxhall Vivaro, Opel Vivaro, Citroën Jumpy, Citroën Dispatch and Peugeot Expert LCVs.

Mark Noble, Luton Plant Director, said: “its great news for Luton Plant to start manufacturing the FIAT Professional Scudo, this means we now produce all of the Stellantis brands mid-sized LCVs, for both the UK and the European markets”.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Present laden vehicles and trailers at annual...

Sep 23, 2022No Comments

Vehicle Testing and Roadworthiness Policy Specialist Richard Clements, explains what is involved and why vehicles and trailers should be presented for test laden. Testing a vehicle’s braking

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehic...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has launched a new online portal

Sep 22, 2022

Fleets feeling frustrations...

The fleet sector’s journey towards decarbonisation is being impeded

Sep 22, 2022
Volta Zero

First full-electric Volta Z...

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle

Sep 22, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Lorry at Sunset

    Combating driver shortage in t...

    The HGV and truck driver

    Sep 15, 20227,344 Views
    Truckfile - James Shaw & Son

    James Shaw & Son is a smo...

    Haulier James Shaw & Son

    Sep 15, 20225,208 Views
    Hydrogen bus

    Loop Energy announces UK expan...

    Loop Energy, designer, and manufacturer

    Sep 16, 20223,738 Views

    Avoid a ‘Van Down’...

    Van fleet security, training and

    Sep 15, 20223,678 Views
    Kinaxia at Tevva HQ

    Tevva first series production ...

    Electric and hydrogen truck OEM

    Sep 15, 20223,210 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202174,850 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202149,914 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202246,188 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202140,758 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202234,956 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing