Headline News

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles expands its van centre network

Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 08:05
No Comments
336 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Volkswagen Vans

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has brought two new sites on board to increase its dedicated network to 30 Authorised Repairers and 66 Van Centres. The sites are located in Perth and Tewkesbury, expanding the brand’s portfolio and helping customers in these areas access a full range of maintenance and repair services.

Volkswagen Commercial VehiclesAuto Services Perth, is a family-run business located on the A9 on the edge of Perth, Central Scotland, with 15 service ramps in total – two of which are dedicated solely to Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Auto Services Perth offers repairs for both petrol and diesel engines, and more recently for electric vehicles; the company has installed EV chargers on site, which will prove crucial for customers of the Volkswagen ABT eTransporter.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is also pleased to announce a second new Authorised Repairer – family-run Arthur Spriggs in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire. This site offers a new representation point for the brand and is one of the UK’s leading providers of commercial vehicle service and repair solutions.

Arthur Spriggs Tewkesbury will be able to help customers with MOT tests and a full range of authorised service and repair work. It has a newly refurbished workshop offering six ramps and Class 7 MOT tests.

Both Authorised Repairers offer extended opening hours, with Tewkesbury open from 07:00 to 21:00 and Perth from 07:00 until 22:00 Monday – Friday. Perth is, however, looking to move to a full 24-hour operation.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Wesley Withey, National Network Development Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, commented: “With the help of Auto Services and Arthur Spriggs, we’ve been able to expand our representation into two new areas, allowing us to offer dedicated support to even more customers.

“As two long-standing, family-run businesses specialising in repair and service solutions for commercial vehicles, the sites have excellent facilities to help customers with all their needs including repairs and MOT tests. We’re delighted to bring them on board.”

In a move to maximise opportunity on the South Coast, Breeze Motor Group has restructured its Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle sites. As part of this process, the Southampton Van Centre is now an Authorised Repairer with an Approved Used Van offering; Portsmouth Authorised Repairer has now expanded to a full Van Centre and Poole remains a full Van Centre.

Cordwallis Van Service Eynsham will relocate to a fantastic new facility in Bicester. This purpose built site will represent Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as an Authorised Repairer with Approved Used.

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

pre-lockdown

Van and heavy goods traffic returns to pre-lo...

Jul 23, 2020No Comments

Light commercial and heavy goods vehicle traffic has returned to pre-lockdown levels according to figures released today by the Department for Transport (DfT). The DfT research revealed

diesel emissions

Fiat Chrysler and Iveco off...

Investigators have searched offices of car maker Fiat Chrysler

Jul 23, 2020
Camcon Automotive

Camcon Automotive set to sl...

Heavy Duty Diesel truck fleets could save millions of

Jul 22, 2020
Lightfoot

TP Fire & Security boo...

TP Fire & Security, one of the UK’s leading

Jul 22, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202057,702 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201428,044 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201426,016 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201925,590 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201823,454 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing