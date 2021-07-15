Headline News

New Volkswagen Caddy scoops technology title at Company Van Today Awards

Thursday, July 15, 2021 - 09:58
No Comments
804 Views
Awards, Caddy, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Van News, Volkswagen Vans

The new Volkswagen Caddy has won the Technology Award in the Company Van Today Awards 2021, and was praised for its pioneering combination of connectivity, safety, and all-round functionality.

Volkswagen CaddyThe fifth-generation Caddy offers a Digital Cockpit, voice control, wireless smartphone charging for complete convenience, and innovative driver assistance systems, such as Front Assist, to enhance safety.

As well as scooping the Technology Award, the Volkswagen Caddy, which launched in 2020, was highly commended in the Light Van category, while Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ versatile line-up received further praise from judges: the Transporter 6.1 and Crafter were highly commended in the Medium Van and Large Van categories, respectively.

The Company Van Today Awards are decided by the magazine’s editorial team, harnessing decades of experience of the light commercial vehicle sector. They reward the vehicles that best-serve the business marketplace across a broad range of criteria including operating cost, payload, safety equipment and technology.

Tom Webster, said Company Van Today Editor, said: “Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is a very strong competitor across the board in terms of the quality and appeal of its light commercial vehicle range, and the latest Caddy’s range of advanced technology makes it a light van pioneer in terms of connectivity, safety and all-round clever functionality.

“The Caddy is one of the few light commercials that can match up to passenger cars in terms of the latest-generation kit, and great to see van drivers so well catered for.”

Claire English, Head of Fleet at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The Volkswagen Caddy has won a string of awards since it was launched, and for it to be recognised alongside our entire line-up, just shows how versatile our range is, no matter the job at hand. It’s great to see the safety and technology recognised in this award, and we’ve managed to deliver this with no impact on capability and performance. The Caddy is a truly modern van.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

asTech

asTech amplifies calibration services by remo...

Jul 15, 2021No Comments

To meet the demands of the new Insurance Industry Requirements for the safe repair of ADAS-equipped vehicles, US-based asTech is amplifying its service offering in the UK. 

Kia Ceed

Kia Ceed range gets extensi...

Kia’s best-selling Ceed range has received a range of

Jul 15, 2021
police supercab

Police ‘supercabsR...

More than 600 offences were discovered in a week

Jul 15, 2021
Transport Decarbonisation Plan

Transport Decarbonisation P...

The government has published its commitments and the actions

Jul 15, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021121,590 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201942,228 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201828,752 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201826,802 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,236 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing