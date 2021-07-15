The new Volkswagen Caddy has won the Technology Award in the Company Van Today Awards 2021, and was praised for its pioneering combination of connectivity, safety, and all-round functionality.
The fifth-generation Caddy offers a Digital Cockpit, voice control, wireless smartphone charging for complete convenience, and innovative driver assistance systems, such as Front Assist, to enhance safety.
As well as scooping the Technology Award, the Volkswagen Caddy, which launched in 2020, was highly commended in the Light Van category, while Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ versatile line-up received further praise from judges: the Transporter 6.1 and Crafter were highly commended in the Medium Van and Large Van categories, respectively.
The Company Van Today Awards are decided by the magazine’s editorial team, harnessing decades of experience of the light commercial vehicle sector. They reward the vehicles that best-serve the business marketplace across a broad range of criteria including operating cost, payload, safety equipment and technology.
Tom Webster, said Company Van Today Editor, said: “Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is a very strong competitor across the board in terms of the quality and appeal of its light commercial vehicle range, and the latest Caddy’s range of advanced technology makes it a light van pioneer in terms of connectivity, safety and all-round clever functionality.
“The Caddy is one of the few light commercials that can match up to passenger cars in terms of the latest-generation kit, and great to see van drivers so well catered for.”
Claire English, Head of Fleet at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “The Volkswagen Caddy has won a string of awards since it was launched, and for it to be recognised alongside our entire line-up, just shows how versatile our range is, no matter the job at hand. It’s great to see the safety and technology recognised in this award, and we’ve managed to deliver this with no impact on capability and performance. The Caddy is a truly modern van.”