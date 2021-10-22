TPS boosts delivery fleet with ID.3 trial

TPS, the Volkswagen Group Genuine Parts provider to the independent motor trade, is supercharging its parts deliveries by adding an all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 into its fleet.
The new vehicle has joined the TPS London North West delivery fleet to help with the multiple daily delivery runs.
It has been wrapped in a distinctive customised design, specially commissioned as part of the trial, which helps make it a standout sight as the ID.3 delivers Volkswagen Genuine Parts and Quantum Consumables to customers across the local area.
With a range of up to 263 miles, the ID.3 is well equipped to comfortably service the North-West London region it covers and is already proving a valuable addition.
Jairaj Joshi, TPS London North West Centre Manager, said: “We are delighted to be the first TPS Centre to add the new Volkswagen ID.3 delivery vehicle.
“It has certainly hit the ground running, moving seamlessly into our fleet and with its customised livery has been a great talking point with our customers.
“With the ID.3’s range and easy charging, it’s a great advertisement for how effective electric vehicles can be when deployed into business fleets. From both an operational and a customer perspective, it’s been a success and we look forward to the ID.3 hopefully becoming a permanent fixture.”
The trial will take place over the next few months and if successful, there are plans to roll out further Volkswagen ID.3 delivery vehicles into the TPS network next year.