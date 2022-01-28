VodaFone
Electric Volvo truck driving in snow

New unique safety feature for Volvo’s electric trucks

Friday, January 28, 2022 - 00:41
Volvo Trucks launches a new, patented safety feature for electric trucks – Active Grip Control. The new technology significantly improves stability, acceleration and braking in slippery conditions.

Thanks to the fast response of the electric motors, the force generated between the wheels and the road can be controlled in an instant to proactively prevent wheel spin.

The feature clearly improves acceleration in slippery conditions. Tests performed with the Volvo FH Electric on a low friction surface with a loaded trailer showed ​45% improvement at full acceleration.​​

“The improvement when going up a slippery, gravel road is really impressive. I believe this will increase productivity, not least for our construction customers,” says Anna Wrige Berling, Traffic & Product Safety Director at Volvo Trucks.

If the truck starts to skid, multiple sensors allow the vehicle’s control system to react to the road surface conditions and utilize the vehicle’s electric motors, along with other actuators, in an intelligent way to help the driver stay on the road.

The new feature is also designed to reduce the risk for jack-knifing ​and oversteering when driving unloaded.

“With Active Grip Control we are giving our drivers further improved ability to traverse difficult roads and terrain – even during the most challenging of conditions. This is a unique function that Volvo Group has protected by patents,” explains Anna Wrige Berling.

Improvements can also be seen when braking, as the function can be used for controlled regenerative braking without going into ABS. This increases efficiency, since more time is spent in regeneration, allowing for a smoother braking experience.​

The Active Grip Control feature will be available on the heavy-duty Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX Electric trucks, that are used for regional haul and construction operations. A version of the feature will also be available on trucks with a diesel or LNG driveline.

 

