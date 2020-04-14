Headline News

Vauxhall workers shift from vans to ventilators

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 09:13
No Comments
168 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Vauxhall Vans

Workers from Vauxhall’s Luton plant this week downed their regular tools in favour of slightly more clinical surroundings to meet huge NHS demand for ventilator production.

VauxhallVauxhall is providing 22 staff to the Luton site of Smiths Medical, a division of Smiths Group plc, which is being tasked with significantly increasing production of Smiths Group’s paraPAC plusTM. These ventilators are approved and have been in use within the NHS for over 10 years.

The staff – 20 assemblers, plus a Team Leader and Supervisor – were hand-picked from Vauxhall’s Kimpton Road Plant that produces the Vivaro van. They were chosen due to their specialist skills and ability to carry out intricate production work to a very high standard.

Working on a static production line, the team will conduct in-line quality testing as the ventilators are produced, with a stringent pass/fail safeguard in place to ensure that the units meet the highest possible standards.

Matching the three-shift framework adopted by Vauxhall’s Luton Plant, each team member will work a 40-hour a week. The team will work overtime as required during the secondment, which lasts until July 31.

All employees will be respecting Vauxhall and Smiths Group’s strict COVID-19 protocols to keep them safe while they work together on this important effort.

‘I’m immensely proud that Vauxhall workers have been able to make such a valuable contribution during these difficult times,’ said Stephen Norman, Managing Director, Vauxhall Motors. ‘Our plant employees are used to working on lines where repeatable high quality is essential, and I’m confident that their skills will transfer exceptionally well to the production of much-needed ventilators for the NHS. Vauxhall will continue to work with the British Government to support other similar initiatives.’

Julian Fagge, Strategy and M&A Director, Smiths Group, said: “On behalf of Smiths, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Vauxhall for joining the fight against this terrible disease. This initiative is part of the extraordinary efforts being made by British industry to help maximise production of ventilators and save lives.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Buyacar

Occasional driving still necessary for many

Apr 14, 2020No Comments

Occasional driving remains a necessity for two thirds of British motorists, even as traffic dwindles under the impact of social confinement rules, according to new research.  The

Operation Orbital targets H...

More than 30 mobile phone offences were detected during

Apr 14, 2020
Covid-19

DfBB launches Covid-19 ‘T...

A new ‘Transport Toolkit’ of free online resources has

Apr 14, 2020
Otonomo

Otonomo expands its ecosyst...

Otonomo, the leading automotive data services platform, today announced

Apr 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201418,492 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201917,814 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201417,754 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,424 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,804 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage