New trailer tyre in the Conti Hybrid Generation 3+ range

In the Conti Hybrid tyre line for regional transport, the addition of a plus symbol in the product name indicates more than just a cosmetic update. Offering powerful performance on winding, hilly roads and a high level of adaptability over long journeys, these tyres are designed for consistently outstanding mileage and minimal fuel consumption – both on country roads and out on the motorway. Having already launched the Conti Hybrid HS3+ to replace the Conti Hybrid HS3 for the steering axle in recent months, Continental is now bringing out the Conti Hybrid HT3+.
Enhanced grip, high mileage
In contrast to the tried-and-tested Conti Hybrid HT3 model it replaces, the new trailer tyre for regional distribution applications bears the statutory 3PMSF (Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake) marking on its sidewall. This symbol indicates the tyre’s suitability for wintry conditions and therefore year-round use in all weathers. The specially designed groove geometry and improved pocket sipes offer enhanced grip in wet and wintry road conditions, while the tread design ensures outstanding mileage too. “The new Conti Hybrid HT3+ represents the logical next step for heavy-duty transport,” remarks Hinnerk Kaiser, Head of Product Development Bus and Truck Tyres at Continental. “The Hybrid line is renowned for its combination of long service life and outstanding fuel efficiency. This maximises cost effectiveness for fleet operators – and can now do so 365 days a year thanks to the 3PMSF rating.”
The new Conti Hybrid HT3+ will be available from March in the following sizes:
- 385/65 R 22.5 164K (158L)
- 385/55 R 22.5 160K (158L)
- 385/55 R 19.5 156/J