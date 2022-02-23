VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Vehicles

Falken announces its first specific EV tyre

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 - 00:59
No Comments
822 Views
Electric Vehicles, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tyre Management, Tyres

In anticipation of the rapidly changing vehicle parc, Falken has announced it will release the e. ZIEX in 2023 as its first replacement EV tyre for Europe. It will follow Falken’s parent company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., launching an EV tyre this April in China, where sales of plug-in hybrids and EVs saw an increase of 158 per cent on 2020 (to 3.52 million) in 2021.

The UK’s rise of plug-in electric cars by 74 per cent in 2021 has led Falken to ensure it will have tailored products for the UK aftermarket to cater for replacement tyres. The all-new e. ZIEX tyre is focused on pursuing the best possible performance in terms of energy efficiency and noise reduction. EVs in particular require tyres with lower rolling resistance for improved electric mileage so that EVs can travel further on a single charge. By drawing upon its advanced materials development technology to fine-tune rubber compounds, Falken is developing tyres that not only rank among the most energy-efficient tyres to date, but also balance this with superior wet performance and steering stability.

Refinement is also a factor for customers that have become accustomed to the quieter ride of an EV. Thanks to its proprietary Silent Core (specialised noise-absorbing sponges), Sumitomo Rubber Industries’ EV tyres provide a superior level of quietness. At the same time, the tyres themselves are also lighter than conventional tyres and this contributes to resource savings as well as a lower overall environmental impact.

In addition to outstanding performance, Sumitomo Rubber Industries also set out to give e. ZIEX tyres an eye-catching design, utilising its proprietary Nano Black*1 design technique to produce sidewall logos in deeper, more vivid shades of black.

In addition to the dedicated EV tyres, Falken’s approved UK distributor is expanding its support of fleets transitioning to electrification. Its new guide for fleet managers is the latest example of how it is providing expertise and guidance to pick the right tyres for the new breed of vehicle.

“Fitting the wrong type of tyre can result in a loss of range, extra noise, accelerated, wear and compromise the safety of the vehicle,” says Martin Towers at Micheldever Fleet Services. “We are here to provide support to fleets to choose the right aftermarket tyre that will satisfy both performance and cost.”

*1 (News Release Issued on August 31, 2021) Announcing Nano Black, a New Design Technique for Deeper Black Sidewall Coloring to Improve the Visibility & Appearance of Tyre Logos, etc.

https://www.srigroup.co.jp/english/newsrelease/2021/sri/2021_068.html

 

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

The John Lewis Partnership replaces its Home ...

Feb 23, 2022No Comments

The John Lewis Partnership is replacing its Home Services fleet with electric vehicles as part of its commitment to transition 4,000 cars, vans and light trucks to EV

BMW i7 in sound booth

BMW i7 undergoes acoustic t...

The BMW i7 is being developed with the aim

Feb 22, 2022
Volvo Truck FH I-Save

Volvo Trucks improves fuel ...

New refinements are being added to Volvo Trucks’ I-Save

Feb 22, 2022
Actros L Driver Extent+

The new Actros L Driver Ext...

The Actros L Driver Extent+ further enhances the Mercedes-Benz

Feb 22, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021236,856 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021146,604 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202161,278 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202135,922 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202129,916 Views
    Hot Topics
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202212,744 Views
    Lorries queuing to get into Dover

    Brexit: Dover queues lengthen

    An influential group of MPs

    Feb 14, 20227,230 Views
    Land Rover 110 Adventure

    Last off the line Land Rover D...

    The final Land Rover Defender

    Feb 14, 20224,944 Views
    Scanning a parcel

    Future proofing home delivery ...

    A customer’s ability to summon

    Feb 14, 20224,698 Views

    Andrew Tavener

    Andrew Tavener, Head of Marketing, Descartes

    Feb 13, 20223,774 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing