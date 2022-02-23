Falken announces its first specific EV tyre

In anticipation of the rapidly changing vehicle parc, Falken has announced it will release the e. ZIEX in 2023 as its first replacement EV tyre for Europe. It will follow Falken’s parent company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., launching an EV tyre this April in China, where sales of plug-in hybrids and EVs saw an increase of 158 per cent on 2020 (to 3.52 million) in 2021.
The UK’s rise of plug-in electric cars by 74 per cent in 2021 has led Falken to ensure it will have tailored products for the UK aftermarket to cater for replacement tyres. The all-new e. ZIEX tyre is focused on pursuing the best possible performance in terms of energy efficiency and noise reduction. EVs in particular require tyres with lower rolling resistance for improved electric mileage so that EVs can travel further on a single charge. By drawing upon its advanced materials development technology to fine-tune rubber compounds, Falken is developing tyres that not only rank among the most energy-efficient tyres to date, but also balance this with superior wet performance and steering stability.
Refinement is also a factor for customers that have become accustomed to the quieter ride of an EV. Thanks to its proprietary Silent Core (specialised noise-absorbing sponges), Sumitomo Rubber Industries’ EV tyres provide a superior level of quietness. At the same time, the tyres themselves are also lighter than conventional tyres and this contributes to resource savings as well as a lower overall environmental impact.
In addition to outstanding performance, Sumitomo Rubber Industries also set out to give e. ZIEX tyres an eye-catching design, utilising its proprietary Nano Black*1 design technique to produce sidewall logos in deeper, more vivid shades of black.
In addition to the dedicated EV tyres, Falken’s approved UK distributor is expanding its support of fleets transitioning to electrification. Its new guide for fleet managers is the latest example of how it is providing expertise and guidance to pick the right tyres for the new breed of vehicle.
“Fitting the wrong type of tyre can result in a loss of range, extra noise, accelerated, wear and compromise the safety of the vehicle,” says Martin Towers at Micheldever Fleet Services. “We are here to provide support to fleets to choose the right aftermarket tyre that will satisfy both performance and cost.”
*1 (News Release Issued on August 31, 2021) Announcing Nano Black, a New Design Technique for Deeper Black Sidewall Coloring to Improve the Visibility & Appearance of Tyre Logos, etc.
https://www.srigroup.co.jp/english/newsrelease/2021/sri/2021_068.html